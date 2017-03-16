From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Jenny Yanez on Solidarity with the Muslim Community by WTUL New Orleans 9.15 News & Views

Thursday Mar 16th, 2017 11:39 AM

Jenny Yanez joins WTUL News and Views in the studio to discuss how folks can stand in solidarity with the local Muslim community.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/03/16/jenny_yanez_wtul.m4a" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (11.5mb)

[ 24 minutes and 31 seconds ]



With nearly 20 years of experiences working with MSAs (Muslim Student Associations,) local mosques, Islamic schools, and other faith-based groups in the area, Jenny Yanez has a packed resume of collaborating, organizing, and spreading awareness around matters of faith, community, and social justice.



Ms. Yanez is a radio host and producer for NOLA Matter: Islam in the Crescent City on Thursdays at 5:00 pm on WHIV-LP/102.3FM. She currently serves as the Director of the Introduction to Islam-Islam 101 Program at the Jefferson Muslim Association (JMA), she is a member of Equity New Orleans for the City of New Orleans, and she is an active community organizer and public speaker.



