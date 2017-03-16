From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Racial Justice | Womyn Brytanee Brown on Housing and Urban Displacement: Oakland and New Orleans by WTUL New Orleans 9.15 News & Views

Thursday Mar 16th, 2017 10:21 AM Oakland-based activist Brytanee Brown joins WTUL News and Views in the studio to discuss housing as a women's issue, re-imagining the language and intentions of urban planning and design, and some solutions for combatting urban displacement. Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/03/16/brytanee_brown_wtul_final.m4a" controls="controls"></audio>

On international Women's Day we spoke with Oakland-based activist Brytanee Brown about some of the similarities in housing displacement between Oakland and New Orleans, the populations most impacted by urban displacement, and the importance of ethical policy making. Brown holds a Master of Arts in Urban Planning from Tufts University and a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies, with a minor in City & Regional Planning from University of California - Berkeley. She is currently working with Alameda County in California on equitable and accessible transportation.



original image (3024x4032) Brown (right) joins WTUL News & Views with her mother (left) in the studio on March 8, 2017