From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | U.S. | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Racial Justice | Womyn
Brytanee Brown on Housing and Urban Displacement: Oakland and New Orleans
by WTUL New Orleans 9.15 News & Views
Thursday Mar 16th, 2017 10:21 AM
Oakland-based activist Brytanee Brown joins WTUL News and Views in the studio to discuss housing as a women's issue, re-imagining the language and intentions of urban planning and design, and some solutions for combatting urban displacement.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (9.8mb)
[ Audio: 20 minutes and 50 seconds ]

On international Women's Day we spoke with Oakland-based activist Brytanee Brown about some of the similarities in housing displacement between Oakland and New Orleans, the populations most impacted by urban displacement, and the importance of ethical policy making. Brown holds a Master of Arts in Urban Planning from Tufts University and a Bachelor of Arts in African American Studies, with a minor in City & Regional Planning from University of California - Berkeley. She is currently working with Alameda County in California on equitable and accessible transportation.

To learn more housing issues and how to support fair and equitable housing in New Orleans, check out http://gnoha.org/main/home
§
by WTUL New Orleans 9.15 News & Views Thursday Mar 16th, 2017 10:21 AM
sm_img_2540.jpg
original image (3024x4032)
Brown (right) joins WTUL News & Views with her mother (left) in the studio on March 8, 2017
