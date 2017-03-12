From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Interview with Zero from El Vuh about Mexica New Year on March 11-12 in San José, California by paz

Sunday Mar 12th, 2017 7:57 AM

Calpulli Tonalehqueh's Aztec New Year is a multi-cultural, family event in celebration of the Aztec New Year beginning with a sunrise ceremony and features live entertainment, arts, crafts, information, food and beverage booths.

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/03/12/el_vuhzero022617.wav" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (103.0mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:

[ Audio: 20:24 ]



Join us to celebrate the 19th anniversary of Calpulli Tonalehqueh's Aztec New Year the weekend of March 11-12th. This is a multi-cultural, family event in celebration of the Aztec New Year beginning with a sunrise ceremony on Saturday at approximately 6:00am. The event will feature live entertainment, arts, crafts, info, food & beverage booths (no alcohol). Most of the entertainment will showcase traditional dances from Native Mexican and American culture.



SUNDAY MARCH 12

9:00AM Opening ceremony

10:30AM Northern Nations

11:30AM Danza de los Viejitos

12:00PM Xavier Quijas Yxayotl

1:00PM Danza Azteca

2:00PM Recognition of Public Officials

3:30PM Folklorico Iscali

5:00PM Closing