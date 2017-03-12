top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
Interview with Zero from El Vuh about Mexica New Year on March 11-12 in San José, California
by paz
Sunday Mar 12th, 2017 7:57 AM
Calpulli Tonalehqueh's Aztec New Year is a multi-cultural, family event in celebration of the Aztec New Year beginning with a sunrise ceremony and features live entertainment, arts, crafts, information, food and beverage booths.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (103.0mb)
[ Audio: 20:24 ]

Join us to celebrate the 19th anniversary of Calpulli Tonalehqueh's Aztec New Year the weekend of March 11-12th. This is a multi-cultural, family event in celebration of the Aztec New Year beginning with a sunrise ceremony on Saturday at approximately 6:00am. The event will feature live entertainment, arts, crafts, info, food & beverage booths (no alcohol). Most of the entertainment will showcase traditional dances from Native Mexican and American culture.

SUNDAY MARCH 12
9:00AM Opening ceremony
10:30AM Northern Nations
11:30AM Danza de los Viejitos
12:00PM Xavier Quijas Yxayotl
1:00PM Danza Azteca
2:00PM Recognition of Public Officials
3:30PM Folklorico Iscali
5:00PM Closing
https://www.facebook.com/events/1309716885...
§Poster
by paz Sunday Mar 12th, 2017 7:57 AM
sm_17021677_10154424382508087_2623223310531379931_n.jpg
original image (612x960)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1309716885...
