|
More
$33.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
|
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Racial Justice
Interview with Zero from El Vuh about Mexica New Year on March 11-12 in San José, California
Calpulli Tonalehqueh's Aztec New Year is a multi-cultural, family event in celebration of the Aztec New Year beginning with a sunrise ceremony and features live entertainment, arts, crafts, information, food and beverage booths.
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (103.0mb)
[ Audio: 20:24 ]
Join us to celebrate the 19th anniversary of Calpulli Tonalehqueh's Aztec New Year the weekend of March 11-12th. This is a multi-cultural, family event in celebration of the Aztec New Year beginning with a sunrise ceremony on Saturday at approximately 6:00am. The event will feature live entertainment, arts, crafts, info, food & beverage booths (no alcohol). Most of the entertainment will showcase traditional dances from Native Mexican and American culture.
SUNDAY MARCH 12
9:00AM Opening ceremony
10:30AM Northern Nations
11:30AM Danza de los Viejitos
12:00PM Xavier Quijas Yxayotl
1:00PM Danza Azteca
2:00PM Recognition of Public Officials
3:30PM Folklorico Iscali
5:00PM Closing
§Poster
original image (612x960)