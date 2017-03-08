top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Immigrant Rights | LGBTI / Queer | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice | Womyn
NLG Sacramento Alert: CHP Recommending Charges for Antifa at Capitol Nazi Rally Last June
by NLG-Sacramento
Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 10:50 PM
The Sacramento Bee has reported that 106 people are facing charges from the Nazi/antifa rally at the capitol this past June. Prosecutors will consider 514 misdemeanor and 68 felony charges involving 106 people, with charges ranging from unlawful assembly to assault with a deadly weapon.
Please contact NLG Sacramento ASAP if you or any of your friends are contacted by law enforcement. Also, stay calm and don't panic. We don't know what the DA will pursue yet.

Do not talk to the police.

nlgsacramento [at] gmail.com
http://www.nlgsac.org
CHP press release on charges filed with Sacramento County DA Anne Marie SchubertFTPWednesday Mar 8th, 2017 11:14 PM
