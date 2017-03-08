|
NLG Sacramento Alert: CHP Recommending Charges for Antifa at Capitol Nazi Rally Last June
The Sacramento Bee has reported that 106 people are facing charges from the Nazi/antifa rally at the capitol this past June. Prosecutors will consider 514 misdemeanor and 68 felony charges involving 106 people, with charges ranging from unlawful assembly to assault with a deadly weapon.
Please contact NLG Sacramento ASAP if you or any of your friends are contacted by law enforcement. Also, stay calm and don't panic. We don't know what the DA will pursue yet.
Do not talk to the police.
nlgsacramento [at] gmail.com
