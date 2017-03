From the Open-Publishing Calendar

NLG Sacramento Alert: CHP Recommending Charges for Antifa at Capitol Nazi Rally Last June by NLG-Sacramento

Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 10:50 PM

The Sacramento Bee has reported that 106 people are facing charges from the Nazi/antifa rally at the capitol this past June. Prosecutors will consider 514 misdemeanor and 68 felony charges involving 106 people, with charges ranging from unlawful assembly to assault with a deadly weapon.