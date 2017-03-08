From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 3/ 9/2017

Lyft Drivers In SF To Protest $27 Million Settlement Date Thursday March 09 Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Location Details SF US Federal Building

450 Golden Gate Ave. SF Event Type Press Conference Organizer/Author The ALLIANCE for Independent Workers

SELLING OUT DRIVERS RIGHTS

▪ MOST LYFT DRIVERS WILL ONLY RECEIVE ABOUT $40!

▪ FIRE ATTORNEY SHANNON LISS-RIORDAN: LYFT settlement betrays Drivers Rights by promoting TNC Misclassification as Independent Contractors - LYFT avoids paying employment taxes, workers compensation, unemployment & fair wages

LYFT’s other problems... Profits before People

*LYFT CUT DRIVERS EARNINGS AGAIN IN JANUARY - DRIVERS WORK MORE AND MAKE LESS THAN MINIMUM WAGE

*LYFT PROFITED DURING JFK STRIKE FAR MORE THAN UBER... LYFT EVEN SURGED PRICES! Undermining New York Taxi Workers Alliance Strike 1/28 - LYFT UNETHICAL - Strategically exploited liberal dissatisfaction with its main competitor, UBER.

*LYFT INVESTORS: PETER THIEL & CARL ICAHN – HUGE TRUMP SUPPORTERS

Join Workers Rights Protest March 9th, Thursday 9a 450 Golden Gate Ave. SF

Organizer: The Alliance for Independent Workers Contact: Edward Escobar 415.992.0061

TheALLIANCEorg [at] Outlook.com

*Supported by SEIU National & Fight For 15

Lyft Drivers Protest of $27 Million Settlement

On Thursday morning, many San Francisco Bay Area Lyft drivers will be asking the US DISTRICT COURT Judge Chhabria to reject the final settlement in the class-action matter of Cotter Vs Lyft. Despite the perceived high dollar amount of $27 million dollars, if the final settlement is approved, the vast majority of Lyft Drivers will only receive approximately $40, with some higher amounts going to few drivers with longest history of driving with Lyft...however, the greatest amount of the settlement proceeds would go to class attorneys, who generally receive 33-40%.

The majority of the drivers outrage, is directed to the potentially damaging impact on employment status determination for future cases brought by Workers, who are misclassified as Independent Contractors but yet treated with less consideration and compensation than minimum wage employees. Many workers in technology are also experiencing the same work related employment classification challenges throughout the greater San Francisco Bay area, as Silicon Valley tech leaders push the envelope to introduce a third classification of Employment - One that is much more beneficial to their profit motivated interests.

As was the case with Uber's $100 million dollar settlement rejection by US District Court Judge Edward Chen, end of last year - Uber drivers protested the settlement and were successful - Now Lyft drivers are protesting to get the same results - sending a reject settlement message to Judge Chhabria to not let LYFT off the hook so easily, LYFT has been known to get off lightly compared to Uber - both rideshare companies operate in the same manner and have demonstrated equally their ability to ride roughshod over any legal restrictions that obstruct their ultimate goals to improve their bottom line - profits before people.

THE ALLIANCE FOR INDEPENDENT WORKERS Unites the voices of the voiceless many... Addressing the ever growing needs of the New Gig Economy Workers... Advocating on their behalves to succeed - not just survive!

EDWARD ESCOBAR

founder

The ALLIANCE

for Independent Workers

TheALLIANCEorg(at)outlook.com

