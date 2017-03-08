From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers | Racial Justice Santa Cruz Safeway: Remove Driscoll's Berries! by Boycott Driscoll's

Wednesday Mar 8th, 2017 3:47 PM In solidarity with farmworkers in San Quintín, Mexico who are fighting for union contracts, we are asking Safeway in Santa Cruz to discontinue carrying Driscoll's.

In an effort to keep pressure on Driscoll's, we are asking Safeway in Santa Cruz, California to discontinue carrying this brand, in solidarity with farm workers in San Quintín, Mexico who are fighting for union contracts. These workers are getting paid $6 an hour for 12-15 hours worth of manual labor. Workers are being forced to skip breaks, work in proximity to dangerous chemicals, and are devoid of medical insurance. While workers in the U.S. have recently been granted the right to form a union, there are still widespread instances of low wages & unsafe working conditions.



No on deserves to labor so intensely under such harsh conditions so that you can have fresh fruit on your table.



We are a group of students from the University of California, Santa Cruz trying to make a change by bringing food justice to our local community and beyond. Please help us by signing the petition and standing with us to urge Safeway to stop profiting from the exploitation of human beings. They hold the power to change the system and to help move towards fair working conditions for field laborers, and it is up to us to hold them accountable. We have a right to know where our food comes from and whose hands have labored to provide for us. We therefore should not continue to support a brand that does not value the dignity of its workers.



Will you join us?



