The Fight for Immigrant Rights in the Era of Trump

Friday, Mar. 10, 7pm

2969 Mission St., SF

In January 2017, Donald J. Trump issued a series of bigoted executive orders instructing federal immigration agencies to deport millions of undocumented immigrants and build a wall along the U.S.- Mexico border.

This was a green light to the Border Patrol, ICE and other police agencies to step up their attacks on immigrant communities and deport millions more U.S. residents in the most violent and inhumane manner.

But immigrants and supporters, are organizing to fight these attacks. Join us for talks and discussion on how to fight back, not only on this critical issue and the entire Trump agenda.

Foro Público del PSL

La lucha por los derechos de los inmigrantes en la época de Trump



Viernes, 10 de marzo, 7pm

2969 Calle Mission, San Francisco





En enero de 2017, Donald Trump expidió una serie de órdenes ejecutivas, que además de ser intolerantes, instruye a las dependencias federales de inmigración a deportar millones de indocumentados y a levantar un pared en la frontera de EEUU y México.

Estas órdenes son una autorización para que la patrulla fronteriza, ICE y la policía ahora puedan atacar a las comunidades inmigrantes y deportar millones más de residentes, de manera violenta e inhumana.

No obstante, la comunidad inmigrante y sus aliados se están organizando para luchar en contra estos ataques. Únete a nosotros para escuchar las ponencias y para conversar sobre cómo oponernos a esta agenda y en contra toda la agenda de Trump.

