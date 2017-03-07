top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Immigrant Rights
Forum/Foro:The Fight for Immigrant Rights in the Era of Trump
Date Friday March 10
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details

2969 Mission St. Near 24th St. BART, #14, 49 MUNI

$3 - $10 donation requested, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments served. Wheelchair accessible. More info: 415-821-6171

2969 Calle Mission esquiná de la calle 25 y 26, acerca de BART/24 St., MUNI #14, 49.

Sugerimos una donación de $3 a $10, todos bienvenidos, con o sin fondos.

Habrá antojitos.

Para mayor información llame al PSL, en 415-821-6171
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism and Liberation
Emailsf [at] pslweb.org
Phone415-821-6171

PSL Public Forum • Foro Público del PSL 

The Fight for Immigrant Rights in the Era of Trump

Friday, Mar. 10, 7pm
2969 Mission St., SF

In January 2017, Donald J. Trump issued a series of bigoted executive orders instructing federal immigration agencies to deport millions of undocumented immigrants and build a wall along the U.S.- Mexico border.

This was a green light to the Border Patrol, ICE and other police agencies to step up their attacks on immigrant communities and deport millions more U.S. residents in the most violent and inhumane manner.

But immigrants and supporters, are organizing to fight these attacks. Join us for talks and discussion on how to fight back, not only on this critical issue and the entire Trump agenda.

2969 Mission St. Near 24th St. BART, #14, 49 MUNI

$3 - $10 donation requested, no one turned away for lack of funds.

Refreshments served. Wheelchair accessible. More info: 415-821-6171 or http://www.PSLweb.org.
Visit http://www.PSLweb.org to read daily news and anaylsis from a Marxist perspective.
Visit http://www.PSLweb.org to purchase our other publications.


Foro Público del PSL

La lucha por los derechos de los inmigrantes en la época de Trump

Viernes, 10 de marzo, 7pm
2969 Calle Mission, San Francisco

En enero de 2017, Donald Trump expidió una serie de órdenes ejecutivas, que además de ser intolerantes, instruye a las dependencias federales de inmigración a deportar millones de indocumentados y a levantar un pared en la frontera de EEUU y México.

Estas órdenes son una autorización para que la patrulla fronteriza, ICE y la policía ahora puedan atacar a las comunidades inmigrantes y deportar millones más de residentes, de manera violenta e inhumana.

No obstante, la comunidad inmigrante y sus aliados se están organizando para luchar en contra estos ataques. Únete a nosotros para escuchar las ponencias y para conversar sobre cómo oponernos a esta agenda y en contra toda la agenda de Trump.

2969 Calle Mission esquiná de la calle 25 y 26, acerca de BART/24 St., MUNI #14, 49.

Sugerimos una donación de $3 a $10, todos bienvenidos, con o sin fondos.

Habrá antojitos.

Para mayor información llame al PSL, en 415-821-6171 o www.PSLweb.org.

Visite nuestra página web: http://www.pslweb.org del día y análisis desde un punto de vista Marxista. 
Vaya para http://www.pslweb.org leer selecciones actuales y publicaciones anteriores.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 7th, 2017 9:35 PM
