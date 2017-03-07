top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Black Lives Matter Corner Stand
Black Lives Matter Corner Stand
Date Saturday April 08
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
41st Avenue and Capitola Road, Capitola
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPhoebe
This will be our second stand for Black Lives Matter at this location. We got a lot of positive feedback last time and also some negative feedback, which just goes to show how important it is for us to keep standing.

We will gather with our BLM signs at the corners of 41st and Capitola. This is a nonviolent, peaceful, family-friendly event. (Though please keep in mind that if you are bringing little kids it is a busy inersection. We suggest bringing a stroller and activities for them.) We have every legal right to stand on a public sidewalk. We can't block it, but we can stand.

Push through any fear and discomfort you may have and join us!

Let's get visible!
sm_black-lives-matter.jpg
original image (1499x924)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1442116749...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 7th, 2017 4:25 PM
