Black Lives Matter Corner Stand
Date
Saturday April 08
Time
10:00 AM
12:00 PM
Location Details
41st Avenue and Capitola Road, Capitola
Event Type
Protest
|Phoebe
This will be our second stand for Black Lives Matter at this location. We got a lot of positive feedback last time and also some negative feedback, which just goes to show how important it is for us to keep standing.
We will gather with our BLM signs at the corners of 41st and Capitola. This is a nonviolent, peaceful, family-friendly event. (Though please keep in mind that if you are bringing little kids it is a busy inersection. We suggest bringing a stroller and activities for them.) We have every legal right to stand on a public sidewalk. We can't block it, but we can stand.
Push through any fear and discomfort you may have and join us!
Let's get visible!