From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Peninsula | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 3/ 9/2017

Palo Alto Radical Left Reading Group Date Thursday March 09 Time 7:00 PM - 4:00 AM Location Details Prolific Oven

550 Waverly St, Palo Alto, CA Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author Gregory Ward Stevens



This Thursday at 7pm we'll meet at the Prolific Oven to discuss this week's readings. You can find the readings on our MeetUp page here:



Our topic this week is: Anti-Capitalist Theory and Praxis



Hope to see you there! Greetings compañero/as!This Thursday at 7pm we'll meet at the Prolific Oven to discuss this week's readings. You can find the readings on our MeetUp page here: https://goo.gl/OfaYvJ Our topic this week is: Anti-Capitalist Theory and PraxisHope to see you there!

https://www.meetup.com/Palo-Alto-Radical-R... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 7th, 2017 3:47 PM Import this event into your personal calendar.