Syria, ISIS, Trump and Middle East Mayhem: What Progressives Should Know
Syria, ISIS, Trump and Middle East Mayhem: What Progressives Should Know
Date Thursday March 23
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Center, Chapel
1187 Franklin Street (corner Geary Blvd.), San Francisco

Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorTom Gallagher
Stephen Zunes will offer his insights into the current situation in this troubled region, and the policies of the new administration

Dr. Stephen Zunes is a Professor of Politics and International Studies at the University of San Francisco, where he chairs the program in Middle Eastern Studies. He serves as a senior policy analyst for the Foreign Policy in Focus project of the Institute for Policy Studies, a contributing editor of Tikkun, and chair of the academic advisory committee for the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict. Dr. Zunes’s books include Tinderbox: U.S. Middle East Policy and the Roots of Terrorism and Western Sahara:War, Nationalism & Conflict Irresolution (with Jacob Mundy). He lectures widely and writes for several leading political blogs, including the Huffington Post.

Co-sponsored by San Francisco Progressive Democrats of America (SanFranpda [at] aol.com) and Unitarian Universalists for Peace and Justice-San Francisco


Added to the calendar on Tuesday Mar 7th, 2017 12:53 PM
