Stephen Zunes will offer his insights into the current situation in this troubled region, and the policies of the new administration
Dr. Stephen Zunes is a Professor of Politics and International Studies at the University of San Francisco, where he chairs the program in Middle Eastern Studies. He serves as a senior policy analyst for the Foreign Policy in Focus project of the Institute for Policy Studies, a contributing editor of Tikkun, and chair of the academic advisory committee for the International Center on Nonviolent Conflict. Dr. Zunes’s books include Tinderbox: U.S. Middle East Policy and the Roots of Terrorism and Western Sahara:War, Nationalism & Conflict Irresolution (with Jacob Mundy). He lectures widely and writes for several leading political blogs, including the Huffington Post.
Co-sponsored by San Francisco Progressive Democrats of America (SanFranpda [at] aol.com
) and Unitarian Universalists for Peace and Justice-San Francisco