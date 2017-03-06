



In partnership with AERO

Alliance for Self-Directed Education

Homepage of the documentary:



Doors open at 6:30pm, film stars at 7pm

A panel of students and staff from local self-directed environments will answer your questions after the film!



$5 - No one turned away for lack of funds

