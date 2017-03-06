top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Education & Student Activism View other events for the week of 4/ 2/2017
Liberated Lens film night: FREISTUNDE - Doing Nothing All Day
Date Sunday April 02
Time 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
Oakland Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens film collective
Emailliberated_lens [at] lists.riseup.net
A documentary about democratic schools in England, Germany and Israel, where students have complete control over their time. No curriculum, no classes, no tests, no grades – unless the students ask for it. Students and staff run the school as a democratic community, with equal voices.

In partnership with AERO http://educationrevolution.org/ and the
Alliance for Self-Directed Education http://self-directed.org/
Homepage of the documentary: https://doingnothingalldayengl.wordpress.com/

Doors open at 6:30pm, film stars at 7pm
A panel of students and staff from local self-directed environments will answer your questions after the film!

$5 - No one turned away for lack of funds
Free snacks and popcorn
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 6th, 2017 9:03 PM
§flyer
by Liberated Lens film collective Monday Mar 6th, 2017 9:03 PM
