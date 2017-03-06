From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Monday Mar 6th, 2017 8:33 PM Mexican and US trade unionists, youth and human rights advocates rallied on both sides of the border in San Ysidro and Tijuana in opposition to union busting, NAFTA and the racist wall and ICE attacks on Latinos and immigrant workers.

original image (3412x1920)

https://youtu.be/ASv_gHyOnzk

Protesting the wall, racist ICE attacks, NAFTA and union busting, workers and youth on both sides of the US and Mexican border joined together on March 5, 2017 in San Ysidro and Tijuana.

They demanded an end to the escalation of racist terror tactics of the ICE, the Trump administration, the former Obama administration and union busting on both sides of the border as well as the use of NAFTA to attack workers and unions on both sides of the border with privatization and deregulation.

Speakers talked about the role of tearing apart families with the use of immigration laws which benefit the bosses while destroying lives.

Farmworkers from San Quintin who are members of the Alliance of State National Organizations and Municipal social justice (AONEMJS) and the National Independent Democratic Union of Agricultural Workers (SINDJA) marched in Tijuana and were joined on the US side of the border by LCLAA Sacramento, the Brown Berets, Fight For $15 in San Diego, United Taxi Workers San Diego, PSL, UPWA and other organizations.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4RrK-S3Q9qs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWjabEUaSeY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2--kLD8tBQQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgY-zwuQHr8

http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/32013-slave-in-the-fields-a-reporter-goes-undercover-in-the-san-quintin-valley

https://www.dodho.com/the-children-of-san-quintin-by-griselda-san-martin/?utm_content=buffer507ec&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer

https://www.facebook.com/lclaasacramento/?fref=ts

http://www.laborvideo.org

Participants proteste the use of child labor in San Quintin, Baja for Driscoll's berry company.

Fight for $15 activists joined the protest at the border against slave wages in Mexico and the US.

A family joined the solidarity rally in support Driscoll's worker.

LCLAA banner called for a halt of deportations and for legal rights for all in the US.

The racist upsurge in attacks on immigrant workers is angering families and people.

A sign for entrance to the border road made clear there was no going back.