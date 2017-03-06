Ten years after An Inconvenient Truth, no organization or individual has created a plan to reverse global warming, until now.



Come hear Paul Hawken present the findings of his new book, DRAWDOWN, at Impact Hub Oakland.



EVENT SCHEDULE



6:00PM

Doors Open

Food and drink by Calavera available for purchase



6:45PM

Presentation by Paul Hawken with special guests John Roulac, founder of Nutiva, and Vien Truong, Director of Green for All.



8:15PM

Pre-order Drawdown at the event and have a bookplate signed by Paul Hawken

Food and drink by Calavera available for purchase



This event is sponsored by:

Dr. Bronner's, Nutiva, The Fruit Guys, Lotus Foods, and Spirit Rock



