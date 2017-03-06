From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Project Drawdown Pre-Book Launch with Paul Hawken
|
Saturday April 15
6:30 PM
9:30 PM
Impact HUB Oakland
2323 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
United States
Speaker
|Impact Hub Oakland
Ten years after An Inconvenient Truth, no organization or individual has created a plan to reverse global warming, until now.
Come hear Paul Hawken present the findings of his new book, DRAWDOWN, at Impact Hub Oakland.
EVENT SCHEDULE
6:00PM
Doors Open
Food and drink by Calavera available for purchase
6:45PM
Presentation by Paul Hawken with special guests John Roulac, founder of Nutiva, and Vien Truong, Director of Green for All.
8:15PM
Pre-order Drawdown at the event and have a bookplate signed by Paul Hawken
Food and drink by Calavera available for purchase
This event is sponsored by:
Dr. Bronner's, Nutiva, The Fruit Guys, Lotus Foods, and Spirit Rock
