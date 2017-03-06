top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$23.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 4/15/2017
Project Drawdown Pre-Book Launch with Paul Hawken
Date Saturday April 15
Time 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
Impact HUB Oakland
2323 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
United States
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorImpact Hub Oakland
Ten years after An Inconvenient Truth, no organization or individual has created a plan to reverse global warming, until now.

Come hear Paul Hawken present the findings of his new book, DRAWDOWN, at Impact Hub Oakland.

EVENT SCHEDULE

6:00PM
Doors Open
Food and drink by Calavera available for purchase

6:45PM
Presentation by Paul Hawken with special guests John Roulac, founder of Nutiva, and Vien Truong, Director of Green for All.

8:15PM
Pre-order Drawdown at the event and have a bookplate signed by Paul Hawken
Food and drink by Calavera available for purchase

This event is sponsored by:
Dr. Bronner's, Nutiva, The Fruit Guys, Lotus Foods, and Spirit Rock
For more event information:
http://oakland.impacthub.net/event/drawdow...
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 6th, 2017 2:37 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code