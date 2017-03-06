Educators, ahoy!



Join Teachers with whiteboards for a suppertime brisk, digestible introduction to power economics. Free, but please purchase food and drink at the counter, then join the in-service. Designed for teachers, but useful for anyone in political discussion.



Teachers with whiteboards is a union of k-12 teachers who present fundamental economic concepts with nothing more than dry erase pens and a white surface. Why? Because you and your children deserve the civics education our schools' curricula leave out. Move over, H. Zinn, there's something else for the DIYS!



With five dry erase pens and a white board this quick workshop assists you in managing many questions students pose regarding power--whether in current events, social studies, or plot in literature--to enhance critical thinking and spark profound, reflective discussions.



The skinny: the pens represent "people power," use it or lose it; the white board represents time and place; the central question is, "Who controls the white board?"

