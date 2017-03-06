From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Art of Protest
Date
Sunday March 19
Time
3:00 PM
-
4:30 PM
Location Details
Fremont Art Association Gallery
37697 Niles Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94536
Event Type
Class/Workshop
|Fremont Art Association
The Art of Protest: 1960s-1970s
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 6th, 2017 11:24 AM
Original silk screen poster prints documenting campus social protest movements
Special presentation in the Art Gallery by Dr. Sharat G. Lin from the San José Peace and Justice Center who will discuss the background and context in which the protest posters on display were created, used, and collected.
The Art of Protest exhibit is on display in conjunction with the Bob Dylan Celebration in the Fremont Art Association Gallery. February & March 2017: Tuesday 11 am – 3 pm, Thursday 1 – 4 pm, Friday – Sunday 11 am – 5 pm
The Gallery is in the historic Niles District where Charlie Chaplin filmed one of his most famous movies, The Tramp.
Free and open to the public | Donations welcomed
Wheelchair accessible
Info: 510-792-0905
Sponsored by the Fremont Art Association