top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$23.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 3/19/2017
The Art of Protest
Date Sunday March 19
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Location Details
Fremont Art Association Gallery
37697 Niles Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94536
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorFremont Art Association
The Art of Protest: 1960s-1970s

Original silk screen poster prints documenting campus social protest movements

Special presentation in the Art Gallery by Dr. Sharat G. Lin from the San José Peace and Justice Center who will discuss the background and context in which the protest posters on display were created, used, and collected.

The Art of Protest exhibit is on display in conjunction with the Bob Dylan Celebration in the Fremont Art Association Gallery. February & March 2017: Tuesday 11 am – 3 pm, Thursday 1 – 4 pm, Friday – Sunday 11 am – 5 pm

The Gallery is in the historic Niles District where Charlie Chaplin filmed one of his most famous movies, The Tramp.

Free and open to the public | Donations welcomed
Wheelchair accessible

Info: 510-792-0905

Sponsored by the Fremont Art Association
sm_flyer_-_art_of_protest_-_faa_-_20170319.jpg
original image (408x664)
For more event information:
http://fremontartassociation.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 6th, 2017 11:24 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code