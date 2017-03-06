The Art of Protest: 1960s-1970s



Original silk screen poster prints documenting campus social protest movements



Special presentation in the Art Gallery by Dr. Sharat G. Lin from the San José Peace and Justice Center who will discuss the background and context in which the protest posters on display were created, used, and collected.



The Art of Protest exhibit is on display in conjunction with the Bob Dylan Celebration in the Fremont Art Association Gallery. February & March 2017: Tuesday 11 am – 3 pm, Thursday 1 – 4 pm, Friday – Sunday 11 am – 5 pm



The Gallery is in the historic Niles District where Charlie Chaplin filmed one of his most famous movies, The Tramp.



Free and open to the public | Donations welcomed

Wheelchair accessible



Info: 510-792-0905



Sponsored by the Fremont Art Association

original image (408x664)

http://fremontartassociation.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 6th, 2017 11:24 AM