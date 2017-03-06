



Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, Green Party of Santa Clara County, and Push for Progress "The United States of ALEC" is a special report by legendary journalist Bill Moyers on how the secretive American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) has helped corporate America propose and even draft legislation for states across the country aimed at increasing corporate profits at public expense without public knowledge.A discussion will follow the screening led by Craig Dunkerley, coordinator of the California Clean Money Campaign.Open to the public | Donations welcomedInfo: 408-297-2299 sjpjc [at] sanjosepeace.org sanjosepeace.orgSponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, Green Party of Santa Clara County, and Push for Progress

