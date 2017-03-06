top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$23.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 3/10/2017
Documentary film: The United States of ALEC
Date Friday March 10
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112

Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 11, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, Dash, LRT, 181
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorSan José Peace and Justice Center
Emailsjpjc [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone408-297-2299
"The United States of ALEC" is a special report by legendary journalist Bill Moyers on how the secretive American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) has helped corporate America propose and even draft legislation for states across the country aimed at increasing corporate profits at public expense without public knowledge.

A discussion will follow the screening led by Craig Dunkerley, coordinator of the California Clean Money Campaign.

Open to the public | Donations welcomed

Info: 408-297-2299 sjpjc [at] sanjosepeace.org sanjosepeace.org

Sponsored by the San José Peace and Justice Center, Green Party of Santa Clara County, and Push for Progress
sm_flyer_-_us_of_alec_-_sjpjc_-_20170310.jpg
original image (414x650)
For more event information:
http://sanjosepeace.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 6th, 2017 10:33 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code