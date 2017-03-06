Photography matters! Social injustice, grassroots resistance to injustice, and the building of alternatives need to be documented for all to know.



This class covers the basics of what every activist needs to know from tips on getting your message photographed to the special requirements of documentary photography to optimizing photos for print and the Web.



Case studies will be used to solve practical challenges in documentary photography.



Sharat G. Lin has published over a thousand photographs, documented epic events from local police misconduct to popular upheaval in Tahrir Square to the melting of the Greenland ice sheet.



Open to the public | Donations welcomed

original image (430x636)

http://sanjosepeace.org For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Mar 6th, 2017 2:15 AM