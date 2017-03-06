From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|
Photography for Activists
|
Date
|
Monday March 13
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
9:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San José, CA 95112
Bus routes: 22, 522, 23, 11, 63, 64, 72, 73, 81, Hwy 17 Express, MST 55, Dash, LRT, 181
|
Class/Workshop
|
Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|San José Peace and Justice Center
|Email
|sjpjc [at] sanjosepeace.org
|Phone
|408-297-2299
|
Photography matters! Social injustice, grassroots resistance to injustice, and the building of alternatives need to be documented for all to know.
This class covers the basics of what every activist needs to know from tips on getting your message photographed to the special requirements of documentary photography to optimizing photos for print and the Web.
Case studies will be used to solve practical challenges in documentary photography.
Sharat G. Lin has published over a thousand photographs, documented epic events from local police misconduct to popular upheaval in Tahrir Square to the melting of the Greenland ice sheet.
Open to the public | Donations welcomed