Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War

Trump, the Democratic Party and World War Date Wednesday March 08 Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Location Details Wednesday, March 8, 5:30pm

247 Dwinelle Hall, UC Berkeley Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author IYSSE at UC Berkeley



At the same time, much of the media and major sections of the political establishment, in close coordination with US intelligence agencies, have been carrying out a campaign aimed at hijacking the opposition of workers and youth and channeling it behind military aggression against Russia.



The political situation poses immense dangers. There is no progressive faction in the conflict within the ruling class. They are all conspiring to unleash not only war abroad, but also war on the working class at home.



The growing movement in opposition to the Trump administration must be inoculated against any and all efforts of the Democratic Party to infect it with the virus of imperialist war-mongering. An independent political leadership of the working class must be built, connecting the defense of democratic rights to the fight against war, inequality and the capitalist system.



Join us this Wednesday to discuss the strategy required to organize a fight back. Suggested reading for Wednesday's class:



Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from investigation as media, Democrats revive anti-Russian campaign

http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/03/02/pers-m02.html



Wall Street, media celebrate Trump’s address to Congress

http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/03/02/pers-m02.html



The Snap IPO: Trump agenda fuels an orgy of speculation

http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/03/03/pers-m03.html



The Trump administration and the crisis of American capitalism

http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/02/28/pers-f28.html

http://iysse.com/


