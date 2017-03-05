top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
Trump, the Democratic Party and World War
Date Wednesday March 08
Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Location Details
Wednesday, March 8, 5:30pm
247 Dwinelle Hall, UC Berkeley
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorIYSSE at UC Berkeley
Two distinct processes have emerged since the inauguration of Trump. Millions have participated in protests, motivated by anger over the administration’s attack on immigrants and its cabinet of billionaires and social reactionaries.

At the same time, much of the media and major sections of the political establishment, in close coordination with US intelligence agencies, have been carrying out a campaign aimed at hijacking the opposition of workers and youth and channeling it behind military aggression against Russia.

The political situation poses immense dangers. There is no progressive faction in the conflict within the ruling class. They are all conspiring to unleash not only war abroad, but also war on the working class at home.

The growing movement in opposition to the Trump administration must be inoculated against any and all efforts of the Democratic Party to infect it with the virus of imperialist war-mongering. An independent political leadership of the working class must be built, connecting the defense of democratic rights to the fight against war, inequality and the capitalist system.

Join us this Wednesday to discuss the strategy required to organize a fight back. Suggested reading for Wednesday's class:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from investigation as media, Democrats revive anti-Russian campaign
http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/03/02/pers-m02.html

Wall Street, media celebrate Trump’s address to Congress
http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/03/02/pers-m02.html

The Snap IPO: Trump agenda fuels an orgy of speculation
http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/03/03/pers-m03.html

The Trump administration and the crisis of American capitalism
http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/02/28/pers-f28.html
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 5th, 2017 10:20 PM
