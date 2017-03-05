From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Refuse Fascism Meeting
Date
Thursday March 09
Time
7:00 PM
9:30 PM
Location Details
Thursday, 7 PM, Redstone building 2926 Mission (btw Capp & Van Ness),2nd Floor theater, San Francisco
Event Type
Meeting
|REFUSE FASCISM
|norcal [at] refusefascism.org
|510-253-5551
INVITE YOUR FRIENDS!
Added to the calendar on Sunday Mar 5th, 2017 11:59 AM
No Ban, No Wall!
No Pussy Grabbing!
No Patriarchy!
No Fascist USA!
IN THE NAME OF HUMANITY
DRIVE OUT THE TRUMP/PENCE REGIME!