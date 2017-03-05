top
Related Categories: East Bay | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 3/14/2017
Tell Berkeley not to assist a People's Park raid
Date Tuesday March 14
Time 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Location Details
2134 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Berkeley city council chambers, 2nd floor
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorPeople's Park
+++++++++++++++++++++
If you cannot attend this meeting, email Berkeley city council: council [at] cityofberkeley.info
Tell them to not offer city police assistance if the UC decides to raid and clear People's Park for development.

The email for the police review commission is: PRC [at] CityofBerkeley.info
+++++++++++++++++++++

On March 14th, the city of Berkeley is renewing the mutual aid compendium for 2017. The Berkeley police receive and request mutual aid with other police departments and government agencies involved in policing. The item pertaining to mutual aid is listed on the March 14th agenda packet as item #26, titled "Agreements, with Other Law Enforcement Agencies, Police Departments or Private Security Organizations"

The UC Regents, the governing board of the University of California system, are meeting on March 15th and 16th to vote on approving a dorm to be built in People's Park. According to Executive Vice Chancellor Carol Christ, the UC is ready to start the initial steps of development shortly after approval is given. People's Park could be fenced off from the public this summer, or even as soon as this Spring Break.

To help save People's Park, we must demand that the city of Berkeley not assist in the clearing of People's Park. The city police should not offer mutual aid in the raid of People's Park and subsequent UC police actions against protesters trying to save People's Park.

The UC's mess should be the UC's responsibility. If the UC wants to instigate protests over People's Park, it should not fall to the city to provide personnel and resources towards the UC's unwise and selfish decision.

The mutual aid agreement between the city and the UC does not have to be entirely broken. The city only needs to make an amendment that they will not offer assistance in regards to raids on People's Park and related protests in People's Park. The city did not provide mutual aid in regards to the Memorial Oak Grove Tree Sit protest, so there is precedence for the city refusing to offer assistance against protests against the UC.
