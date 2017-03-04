top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
50th anniversary of the Summer of Love
Date Sunday June 04
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Location Details
We will meet at Haight and Ashbury walk down Haight and into the park to hippie hill
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorEvery Man
We are going to have a flash 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love June 4 at noon. We will meet at Haight and Ashbury walk down Haight and into the park to hippie hill, bring lunch, drums, feathers, songs, poems, instruments and we will share stories in small and large groups. If we get a new permit for the Polo Fields on June 4th then flash is off and dancing in the Polo Fields is on. Win either way.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 4th, 2017 1:54 PM
Add Your Comments
