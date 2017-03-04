top
Indybay Feature
View other events for the week of 3/24/2017
Black Women Lead: Redefining Community, Empowerment & Activism
Date Friday March 24
Time 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
WestBay Conference Center
1290 Fillmore Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
Event Type Conference
Organizer/AuthorSF Black Infant Health
Within a culturally affirming environment and honoring the unique history of African American women, the San Francisco Black Infant Health Program (BIH) is excited to present its 22nd annual Afrocentric Family and Life Conference to take place on March 24, 2017 at the Westbay Conference Center, 1290 Fillmore in San Francisco, from 9am to 3pm.

This year's conference is entitled "Black Women Lead: Redefining Community; Empowerment & Activism," is not only designed for young black mothers, but also for the full spectrum of social service practitioners, providers and community leaders who support black families and their sustainability. During the conference, nationally renowned guest speakers will share life empowerment lessons, advocacy skills to develop a sustainable community and tools to lead by example for change.

The San Francisco BIH Program strives to empower women and build resilience; promote healthy behaviors and relationships; connect women to services, and engage the community to improve health and birth outcomes. The program focuses on these contributing factors: chronic stress, social isolation, limited access to services, racial inequities, economic hardship, and disempowered communities.

Conference Keynote Speakers:
* Dr. Renee Branch Canady, CEO Michigan Public Health Institute
* Dr. Avis Jones DeWeever, author, "How Exceptional Black Women Lead," Washington DC
* Tanya Fields, Community Activist, Bronx, New York.

"Black women are once again at a profound crossroad in our history," commented Jenee Johnson, Director of the San Francisco Black Infant Health Program. She continued, "Not unlike our foremothers, Ida B Wells, Mary McLeod Bethune, and Ella Baker, we are at the forefront of designing, planning, organizing, and forwarding platforms to protect, uplift and address the well-being of Black people. We do this sacred work in sisterhood and community."

$50.00.
For more event information:
http://www.sfblackinfanthealth.org/
