Join the California Historical Society for a panel discussion about the roles women played in resistance and social protest movements in the Bay Area during the 1960s and 1970s. Hear from women who participated and led social and political movements, like the Yippies and Black Panthers, and art protest in comics and underground newspapers, like Wimmin's Comix and the Berkeley Barb.



Leah Garchik, columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle, will moderate the discussion, which will focus on powerful stories from panelists' experiences as well as suggestions on how women can be leaders, guiders, and supporters of social protest movements today.



