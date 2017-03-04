top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 3/20/2017
Peace leaders Kevin Martin and Reiner Braun discuss the US and Russia
Date Monday March 20
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
Unitarian Universalists of San Mateo
300 E. Santa Inez
San Mateo, CA 94401
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorPeace Action of San Mateo County
The new White House - regardless of who is actually running things there - has presented a number of challenges to organizations working for peace and nuclear disarmament. Near the top of the list of concerns is our country's relationship with Russia - already tenuous with the number of nuclear weapons both countries possess, and made even more complicated by allegations of Russian meddling in our elections (as well as attempts to manipulate the FBI's take on that situation). NATO is of course in that mix, and antagonistic comments from the current administration about NATO raise further questions about world security.

Thus we are pleased to have Kevin Martin, President of Peace Action's national organization, and Reiner Braun, co-President of the International Peace Bureau, stopping in San Mateo while on tour to address U.S./NATO/Russia relations in this moment of history. On March 20 Kevin and Reiner will talk about "Mobilizing for Peace in the Trump Era - Pursuing Nuclear Disarmament and Common Security in Europe and the World". The UUSM is wheelchair accessible.

The need to abolish nuclear weapons remains urgent, no matter who is in the White House. But the escalation of words from various sides of the new conflict has led to a new level of tension, and it appears to be time for civil society to make its collective voice heard. In addition to giving their take on U.S./NATO relations with Russia, Kevin and Reiner will talk about how Peace Action and IPB are approaching this issue, and what part we as citizens can play.

Kevin Martin became Peace Action's President at the time of the 2016 merger of the national organization and Peace Action West. He was Peace Action's Executive Director from 2001 until last year.

Reiner Braun is a longtime leader in the German peace movement. His position at IPB began in 2013. Since 2006 Reiner has also been the Executive Director of the Germany office of the International Association of Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms.

Free, contributions welcome.
For more event information:
http://www.sanmateopeaceaction.org
