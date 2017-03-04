From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Direct from Palestine -- Shoruq Children's Debka & Girls' Hip-Hop!
Date
Sunday March 19
Time
4:00 PM
6:00 PM
Location Details
Oakland Tech High School Auditorium
42nd Street @ Broadway, Oakland CA
Oakland, CA 94611
Event Type
Concert/Show
|Middle East Children's Alliance
Join the Middle East Children's Alliance & Shoruq Organization for a stunning youth debka & girls hip-hop performance celebrating Palestine! Using original music and dance, young people from Deheisheh Refugee Camp share the history and daily life of Palestinian refugees. "Shoruq" is Arabic for "Sunrise."
"Debka is our heritage. I send my message to the world and resist through debka."
--Tamer, age 16
Family-friendly event! Benefit for Shoruq's work with Palestinian refugees.
Wheelchair Accessible.
$10 -$500 sliding scale.
