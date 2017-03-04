From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: California | Police State and Prisons View other events for the week of 3/18/2017

Million Beings of Light Peace Rally Date Saturday March 18 Time 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM Location Details California State Capitol

1315 10th St

Sacramento, CA 95814 Event Type Party/Street Party Organizer/Author Center for Spiritual Awareness



Now is the time for a peace rally-taking a united stand for peace and inclusivity.



We are all expressions of Love, Peace, and Unity in this world. We are a community of all faiths, beliefs, skin color, sexual gender, and sexual orientation. We ARE so powerful beyond measure, especially when we take intentional united action. We are better, so we do better. We are the ones the world has been waiting for!



This is an all-inclusive event which will include music, speeches, spoken word and artistic performances. All groups are welcome! This peace rally is not against any one individual. This rally is to bring and acknowledge peace in our country.



Alfredo Rivera is the visionary behind this rally. Last summer Alfredo watched in shock as violence became the focal point of our country. African Americans were being killed by police, and then African Americans started ambushing police. More recently there is talk of building walls to exclude our Latino men and women from seeking the American dream and immigration bans stopping Muslim from coming to "The Land of the Free." And daily there's one report or another about violence against women.



"We as a society, we as a civilization, are better than this," said Alfredo Rivera.



In our local cities, we can come together in love, peace, and ethnic inclusivity to rise above the hate, rise above the violence, and know that we come and show up in solidarity with peace as the only agenda. From this the vision and inspiration came. A Million Beings of Light reflecting millions of enlightened people who are having peaceful conversations and taking a stand to rally together.



Find us on Facebook under the event listing "Million Beings of Light Peace Rally":



