top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$23.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 3/17/2017
What IS Fascism? A Teach-In at UC Berkeley
Date Friday March 17
Time 3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Location Details
YWCA Berkeley 2600 Bancroft Way, Berkeley, California 94704
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorRefuseFascism.Org
Emailnorcal [at] refusefascism.org
Phone 510-253-555
What is Fascism? Why are Trump/Pence Fascists? What is the Direction and Trajectory of This Regime? Why is it Important to Not Normalize, Accommodate, Conciliate or Collaborate with this Fascist Regime? Event will include... • Deborah Blocker, Professor, French Department, UC Berkeley • Jonathan Simon, Professor, School of Law, UC Berkeley • Refuse Fascism, SF Bay Area “The Trump/Pence Regime is a Fascist Regime. Not insult or exaggeration, this is what it is. For the future of humanity and the planet, we, the people, must drive this regime out. Donald Trump and Mike Pence have assembled a vicious cabal that has put forth positions and begun initiatives which demonstrate that they fully intend to shred political and social norms with catastrophic consequence. Because Trump has his finger on the nuclear trigger, the Trump/Pence regime is more dangerous to the world than even Hitler.” - from the RefuseFascism.org updated Call to Action. Join with others to engage and learn about the fascist nature of this administration, what this will mean for humanity, and what we can do to stop it. Students, professors, and activists will speak from different angles and perspectives, about the fascist nature of this regime, what this will mean, and what we can do to stop it. Now is a crucial time for people to deeply confront what is actually happening in this country. Speakers will deeply expose and cut through the lies so that we can grasp and respond to the great danger this fascist regime poses to humanity. Come, bring your friends, learn and teach the truth about Trump’s America, and get organized to stop them before it’s too late.
sm_17022038_1662062057421137_9135616989412692074_n.jpg
original image (960x320)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2401783230...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 4th, 2017 9:41 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code