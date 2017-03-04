What is Fascism? Why are Trump/Pence Fascists? What is the Direction and Trajectory of This Regime? Why is it Important to Not Normalize, Accommodate, Conciliate or Collaborate with this Fascist Regime? Event will include... • Deborah Blocker, Professor, French Department, UC Berkeley • Jonathan Simon, Professor, School of Law, UC Berkeley • Refuse Fascism, SF Bay Area “The Trump/Pence Regime is a Fascist Regime. Not insult or exaggeration, this is what it is. For the future of humanity and the planet, we, the people, must drive this regime out. Donald Trump and Mike Pence have assembled a vicious cabal that has put forth positions and begun initiatives which demonstrate that they fully intend to shred political and social norms with catastrophic consequence. Because Trump has his finger on the nuclear trigger, the Trump/Pence regime is more dangerous to the world than even Hitler.” - from the RefuseFascism.org updated Call to Action. Join with others to engage and learn about the fascist nature of this administration, what this will mean for humanity, and what we can do to stop it. Students, professors, and activists will speak from different angles and perspectives, about the fascist nature of this regime, what this will mean, and what we can do to stop it. Now is a crucial time for people to deeply confront what is actually happening in this country. Speakers will deeply expose and cut through the lies so that we can grasp and respond to the great danger this fascist regime poses to humanity. Come, bring your friends, learn and teach the truth about Trump’s America, and get organized to stop them before it’s too late.

original image (960x320)

https://www.facebook.com/events/2401783230... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 4th, 2017 9:41 AM