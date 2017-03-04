17th SEASON, SANTA CRUZ JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL



WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5th

Del Mar Theatre

1124 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz

No charge, donations appreciated.



6:30pm - IS THAT YOU?

Drama, Israel/USA, 2014, 81 minutes



Ronnie, a 60-year-old film projectionist, fired from his job, ventures to the US in search of Rachel, the love of his youth. This quirky, romantic road trip by filmmaker Dani Menkin (Dolphin boy), was nominated for best film at the 2014 Israeli Academy Awards.



8:00pm - FANNY’S JOURNEY

Drama, France/Belgium, 2016, 95 minutes



It’s 1943. 13-year-old Fanny and ten other children are sent from France to an Italian orphanage for Jews. Soon these kids are on their own and on the run from the Nazis. They must achieve the impossible: reach the Swiss border and freedom. Based on a true story.



For more information, visit: SCJFF.com

Phone: SCJFF FILM 4 - (725) 333-4564



http://SCJFF.com For more event information: Added to the calendar on Saturday Mar 4th, 2017 3:20 AM