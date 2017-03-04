|
17th SEASON, SANTA CRUZ JEWISH FILM FESTIVAL
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5th
Del Mar Theatre
1124 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz
No charge, donations appreciated.
6:30pm - IS THAT YOU?
Drama, Israel/USA, 2014, 81 minutes
Ronnie, a 60-year-old film projectionist, fired from his job, ventures to the US in search of Rachel, the love of his youth. This quirky, romantic road trip by filmmaker Dani Menkin (Dolphin boy), was nominated for best film at the 2014 Israeli Academy Awards.
8:00pm - FANNY’S JOURNEY
Drama, France/Belgium, 2016, 95 minutes
It’s 1943. 13-year-old Fanny and ten other children are sent from France to an Italian orphanage for Jews. Soon these kids are on their own and on the run from the Nazis. They must achieve the impossible: reach the Swiss border and freedom. Based on a true story.
For more information, visit: SCJFF.com
Phone: SCJFF FILM 4 - (725) 333-4564
