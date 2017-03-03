This march through downtown Oakland will visit Wells Fargo, Citibank, and Chase to tell them to divest from the Dakota Access Pipeline and the office of Phil Tagami, to ask him to drop his lawsuit against Oakland for banning coal exports. We want to tell Tagami to find a better use for the West Gateway property. We’ll end up at City Hall to thank the city council for their resolution asking the California Employee Retirement System to divest from the pipeline.



At each stop, there will be a boxing match between the Earth and the Corporate Investors to determine the future of the planet, as well as speakers representing indigenous people, labor, and youth.

