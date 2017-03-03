top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 3/ 9/2017
Health Care for All - Alameda Co Chapter Meeting
Date Thursday March 09
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
155 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94612
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorTheresa O'Connor
The Alameda County chapter of Health Care for All - California (HCA) will be meeting to discuss the new single-payer healthcare bill introduced in the state senate, SB 562, the coalition organizing the campaign to get it passed, how HCA fits into the campaign, and how folks can get involved at the grassroots level in an effective way. We would love to see you! Bring your energy, your passion, and your ideas!
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/7454160889...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 4:45 PM
Add Your Comments
