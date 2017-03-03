The Alameda County chapter of Health Care for All - California (HCA) will be meeting to discuss the new single-payer healthcare bill introduced in the state senate, SB 562, the coalition organizing the campaign to get it passed, how HCA fits into the campaign, and how folks can get involved at the grassroots level in an effective way. We would love to see you! Bring your energy, your passion, and your ideas!



Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 4:45 PM