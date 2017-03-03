From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services
View other events for the week of 3/ 9/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Health Care for All - Alameda Co Chapter Meeting
|
Date
|
Thursday March 09
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
9:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
155 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94612
|
Event Type
|
Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Theresa O'Connor
|
The Alameda County chapter of Health Care for All - California (HCA) will be meeting to discuss the new single-payer healthcare bill introduced in the state senate, SB 562, the coalition organizing the campaign to get it passed, how HCA fits into the campaign, and how folks can get involved at the grassroots level in an effective way. We would love to see you! Bring your energy, your passion, and your ideas!
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 4:45 PM