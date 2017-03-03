From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 3/ 6/2017

Native Lives Matter: Justice for Respected Indigenous Elder & Movement Leader Dr. Lehman L. Brightman Date Monday March 06 Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Location Details We invite members of the press to join us Monday March 6, 2017 from 1:00pm -2:00pm at the Contra Costa Public Guardian located at 624 Ferry St, Martinez, CA 94553



Help Us Stop This Fast Growing Epidemic of Elder Abuse and Protect our Beloved Senior Citizens. Event Type Press Conference Organizer/Author Quanah Parker Brightman Email qbrightman75 [at] hotmail.com Phone 5106727187



Quanah Parker Brightman

qbrightman75 [at] hotmail.com

(510) 672-7187



Press Conference:



Native Lives Matter: Justice for Respected Indigenous Elder & Movement Leader Dr. Lehman L. Brightman



When: Monday March 6, 2017 from 1:00pm -2:00pm



Where: Contra Costa Public Guardian Located at 624 Ferry St, Martinez, CA 94553



Family seeks Solutions to Growing Problems of Racism and Elder Abuse of Dr. Lehman Brightman



Martinez, CA: Native American Civil Rights Leaders Seek Justice for Indigenous Scholar, Korean War Veteran, Professional Football Player and Elder Dr. Lehman L. Brightman.



Since being named conservator over Native American leader Lehman Brightman, following his untimely stroke on July 21, 2011; the Contra Costa County Public Guardian officer Kathy Riso, has allowed Mr. Brightman’s home of 26 years in Pinole, California to be foreclosed by Wells Fargo Bank. Mr. Brightman was placed into the notorious Kindred Transitional Care and Rehabilitation Center located in Walnut Creek, without consent from him or the Brightman family.



“I have personally reached out to the Public Guardian’s Office countless times and provided Kathy Riso with documentation of the elder abuse and racism that my father and I have been subjected to since February 2012, when he was placed in Kindred Walnut Creek without his or the family’s consent and approval” said surviving son and Executive Director of United Native Americans, Quanah Parker Brightman.



The Contra Costa County Public Guardians Office refusal to locate a better rehabilitation facility for Elder Brightman leads the Brightman family to believe that their lack of consideration of resolving these ongoing issues are also liable for the Elder abuse and racism.



Kathy Riso seldom returns calls to her office in regards to resolving the issues Elder Brightman has been forced to endure.



The Brightman family states “Kathy Riso has done an extremely poor job in protecting Mr. Brightman’s Estate, as well as his medical and financial affairs. Because of the continued inept care and lack of consideration of Elder Brightman, the Brightman family want Kathy Riso to resign from her duties immediately.



“My father’s hard earned retirement salary should not be used on a lesser quality rehabilitation facility like Kindred, where he has endured countless acts of documented abuse, racism and diminished quality of life,” stated Quanah Brightman. Kindred Healthcare, which is one of the largest nursing home chains in the United States, has 621 locations. Unfortunately, the numerous lawsuits against the conglomerate paint an entirely different picture.

We are looking for a good Probate Attorney to help retrieve Power of Attorney of my father Lehman Brightman and return it to the Brightman Family. The Public Guardian’s Office clearly does not have my father’s best interests in mind. It is time for a change. We want Mr. Brightman moved to a quality rehabilitation facility, where he will receive the consistent care that he deserves. Lehman Brightman deserves a superior facility that will practice due diligence in providing quality care and a safe environment for himself and his personal volunteer care-giver, son Quanah Parker Brightman. It is a priority that he receives the best care possible and the facility or the staff do not interfere with family visits, as these visits contribute to his emotional, spiritual and physical wellbeing.”



Elder Brightman has multiple Stage IV pressure ulcers, better known as bedsores. With a Stage IV pressure sore, the pressure ulcer has become so deep that there is damage to the muscle and bone, and sometimes to tendons and joints.



Kindred has a reputation for negligence, corporate negligence, and violating the Survival Act and Wrongful Death Act. Elder Abuse is quietly becoming an epidemic and a growing problem in this country.





In an interview in 2012, Kindred Healthcare CEO Paul Diaz is quoted as saying, “We made $6.5 billion in revenue last year, made $80 million in profits and paid $70 million in malpractice costs.”



http://www.nursinghomeabuseguide.org/resources/kindred-healthcare



According to the California Department of Public Health Online Database for Skilled Nursing Home Facilities.



https://hfcis.cdph.ca.gov/LongTermCare/Facility.aspx?fac=140000083



Kindred Transitional Care & Rehabilitation has over 110 Complaints Against it since 2004. Since 2004 323 Survey Deficiencies have been found at Kindred Walnut Creek. Yet, only 8 State Enforcement Actions have Been Taken against Kindred Walnut Creek.



Kindred Walnut Creek is always understaffed & have shown a Pattern of Ignoring Patient call lights for upwards of one hour. Patients such as Lehman Brightman have been a victim of Physical & Spiritual Abuse & is currently being denied his Visitation Rights to Visit his Family & Care-Giver, Granted under Section 1418.3 of the California Health and Safety Code.



On January 12, 2016, The Department of Justice Kindred Healthcare Inc., had agreed to pay $125 million to resolve a government lawsuit alleging that they violated the False Claims Act by knowingly causing skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) to submit false claims to Medicare for rehabilitation therapy services that were not reasonable, necessary and skilled, or that never occurred, according to the Department of Justice website

Four Nursing Homes Using Kindred/Rehab Care to Pay an Additional $8.225 Million



We invite members of the press to join us Monday March 6, 2017 from 1:00pm -2:00pm at the Contra Costa Public Guardian located at 624 Ferry St, Martinez, CA 94553



