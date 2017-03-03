From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Animal Liberation | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Week of 3/9/2017
What the health Premiere
Date
Thursday March 09
Time
6:30 PM
8:30 PM
Location Details
|
Clay Theater
2261 Fillmore Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
Event Type
Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Aja Blanco
Come join A.U.M Films for the world premiere of What the Health!
What the Health is a ground breaking feature length documentary from the award-winning filmmakers of Cowspiracy, that follows the exciting journey of intrepid filmmaker, Kip Andersen, as he uncovers the impacts of highly processed industrial animal foods on our personal health and greater community, and explores why leading health organizations continue to promote the industry despite countless medical studies and research showing deleterious effects of these products on our health.
This is the health film that health organizations don't want you to see.
Join Keegan Kuhn and Kip Andersen for a post-screening Q&A!
