top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$23.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 3/ 9/2017
What the health Premiere
Date Thursday March 09
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
Clay Theater
2261 Fillmore Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorAja Blanco
Come join A.U.M Films for the world premiere of What the Health!
What the Health is a ground breaking feature length documentary from the award-winning filmmakers of Cowspiracy, that follows the exciting journey of intrepid filmmaker, Kip Andersen, as he uncovers the impacts of highly processed industrial animal foods on our personal health and greater community, and explores why leading health organizations continue to promote the industry despite countless medical studies and research showing deleterious effects of these products on our health.
This is the health film that health organizations don't want you to see.
Join Keegan Kuhn and Kip Andersen for a post-screening Q&A!
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-the-heal...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 10:33 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code