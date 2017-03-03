|
Tulane: Uncovering the Racial Legacy
Tulane history professors Emily Clark and Laura Adderley discuss Tulane's racial legacy with focus on the role of the slave economy in the university's endowment and the elements of history that illuminate possibilities for change. This talk, presented by the Tulane Historical Society, took place at Rogers Memorial Chapel on Tulane Campus, February 21, 2017 [23:28].
