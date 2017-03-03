From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Tulane: Uncovering the Racial Legacy by Theodore Hilton

Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 8:30 AM

Tulane history professors Emily Clark and Laura Adderley discuss Tulane's racial legacy with focus on the role of the slave economy in the university's endowment and the elements of history that illuminate possibilities for change. This talk, presented by the Tulane Historical Society, took place at Rogers Memorial Chapel on Tulane Campus, February 21, 2017 [23:28].

Listen now: <audio preload="none" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/03/03/tulanesracialhistory.wav" controls="controls"></audio>

Download Audio (237.1mb) Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:

Tulane history professors Emily Clark and Laura Adderley discuss Tulane's racial legacy with focus on the role of the slave economy in the university's endowment and the elements of history that illuminate possibilities for change. This talk, presented by the Tulane Historical Society, took place at Rogers Memorial Chapel on Tulane Campus, February 21, 2017 [23:28].