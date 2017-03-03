With the future of the Affordable Care Act in serious doubt, millions may lose their health insurance. Medicare and Medi-Cal are under attack. This documentary explains what single-payer healthcare is and how it saves money. It shows what behind-the-scenes heroes are doing to clear the fog of misperceptions that has kept us from moving forward.



After-movie Q&A with producers Laurie Simons & Terry Sterrenberg.

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 8:15 AM