Free film: Now is the Time!
|
Wednesday March 08
6:30 PM
8:30 PM
Bobby Bowens Progressive Center, 2540 Macdonald Ave., Richmond—10 blocks from BART
|Richmond Progressive Alliance
With the future of the Affordable Care Act in serious doubt, millions may lose their health insurance. Medicare and Medi-Cal are under attack. This documentary explains what single-payer healthcare is and how it saves money. It shows what behind-the-scenes heroes are doing to clear the fog of misperceptions that has kept us from moving forward.
After-movie Q&A with producers Laurie Simons & Terry Sterrenberg.
