East Bay | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Free film: Now is the Time!
Date Wednesday March 08
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Location Details
Bobby Bowens Progressive Center, 2540 Macdonald Ave., Richmond—10 blocks from BART
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorRichmond Progressive Alliance
With the future of the Affordable Care Act in serious doubt, millions may lose their health insurance. Medicare and Medi-Cal are under attack. This documentary explains what single-payer healthcare is and how it saves money. It shows what behind-the-scenes heroes are doing to clear the fog of misperceptions that has kept us from moving forward.

After-movie Q&A with producers Laurie Simons & Terry Sterrenberg.
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 8:15 AM
