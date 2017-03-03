top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism View other events for the week of 3/22/2017
CCSF Our School teach-in
Date Wednesday March 22
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Location Details
CCSF, Ocean Campus (50 Phelan Avenue)
Multi-Use Building (MUB), Room 370
12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorAlllan Fisher
Emailafisher800 [at] gmail.com
Phone415-954-2763
Dear Chancellor Lamb and Trustees of the SFCC District Board,
Our school’s Vision Statement pledges to “build...on the vibrancy of San Francisco...[and] provide diverse communities with excellent educational opportunities and services.” Since our accreditation was threatened, a Special Trustee was installed and drastic policies were implemented, and our enrollment dropped, the community values of our school have been in jeopardy. Now our school remains open and accredited, but nonetheless grows increasingly disconnected from the communities it is supposed to serve and represent.
As students and community allies, we, the CCSF Solidarity Committee, are launching the Our City College campaign to reclaim and rebuild our college for the people of San Francisco. This is part of our broader political vision of reclaiming San Francisco and fighting for social justice city-wide.
We extend the following six core demands for the Our City College campaign: 1. End the dangerous proposal to arm the CCSF campus police with firearms.
2. Re-grow CCSF, fully-fund all student resources and programs, and end the disastrous 26% downsizing plan.
3. Make CCSF a true sanctuary campus, and ensure that the Free City College program and all CCSF student services apply equitably to all undocumented people, regardless of their AB540/DACA eligibility.
4. Defend and restore CCSF's ethnic and diversity studies programs, and establish community control of curricula.
5. End the privatization of public land, and keep the Balboa Reservoir (lower level parking lot) out of corporate hands.
6. Divest from the Wells Fargo bank, and seek ethical investments that better reflect CCSF's community values.
We are looking forward to engaging with the district, the student body, and the community in moving forward in achieving these demands.
Sincerely,
CCSF Solidarity Committee https://sites.google.com/site/ccsfsolidaritycommittee2/
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 6:49 AM
