BROWN BAG LUNCH with your best friends from the SC Women’s March. We are looking forward to seeing you, bring your favorite lunch, and we'll provide beverages, and desserts.



In solidarity wear your Women’s March finery to work, school and everywhere on March 8.



Ann Simonton and Bettina Aptheker will be joining us to share their thoughts on the days ahead. Ann will also be showing a screening of the Santa Cruz County Women's March video.



https://www.facebook.com/events/3793436891... For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 3:21 AM