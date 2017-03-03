From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Womyn
View other events for the week of 3/ 8/2017
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Brown Bag - Santa Cruz March Reunion
|
Date
|
Wednesday March 08
|
Time
|
12:30 PM
-
3:30 PM
|
Location Details
|
Louden Nelson Community Center
301 Center St, Santa Cruz, California 95060
|
Event Type
|
Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Santa Cruz County Women’s Action
|
BROWN BAG LUNCH with your best friends from the SC Women’s March. We are looking forward to seeing you, bring your favorite lunch, and we'll provide beverages, and desserts.
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 3:21 AM
In solidarity wear your Women’s March finery to work, school and everywhere on March 8.
Ann Simonton and Bettina Aptheker will be joining us to share their thoughts on the days ahead. Ann will also be showing a screening of the Santa Cruz County Women's March video.