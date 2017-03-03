top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$33.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Womyn View other events for the week of 3/ 8/2017
Brown Bag - Santa Cruz March Reunion
Date Wednesday March 08
Time 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Location Details
Louden Nelson Community Center
301 Center St, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz County Women’s Action
BROWN BAG LUNCH with your best friends from the SC Women’s March. We are looking forward to seeing you, bring your favorite lunch, and we'll provide beverages, and desserts.

In solidarity wear your Women’s March finery to work, school and everywhere on March 8.

Ann Simonton and Bettina Aptheker will be joining us to share their thoughts on the days ahead. Ann will also be showing a screening of the Santa Cruz County Women's March video.
sm_international_womens_day_santa_cruz_2017.jpg
original image (1920x1080)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3793436891...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 3:21 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
§
by Santa Cruz County Women’s Action Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 3:21 AM
sm_brown_bag_march_reunion_lunch_santa_cruz_county_womens_day_2017.jpg
original image (589x728)
https://www.facebook.com/events/3793436891...
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code