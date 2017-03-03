From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Womyn View other events for the week of 3/ 8/2017

Celebrate Int'l Women's Day in Watsonville
Date Wednesday March 08
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location Details 358 Main St, Watsonville, CA 95076-4602



Hosted by: Santa Cruz County Women’s Action and in collaboration with Revoluna for the Watsonville event. (



International Women’s Day is a global celebration of Women’s Economic, Political, and Social Achievements. Meet up with your friends from the Watsonville Rally and Santa Cruz Women’s March. Bring your lunch and we’ll provide the dessert and beverage. Let’s celebrate together!



Come share your ideas - pictures - energy - art - and thoughts for moving forward



DESSERT * FUN * OPEN MIC * ART * ACTIVISM



If you haven’t got a t-shirt or hat yet take a look at our store:







El día Internacional de la Mujer es una celebración a nivel mundial de los logros Económicos, Políticos y Sociales de las mujeres. Reúnase con amigas que participaron en la protesta de Watsonville y en la Marcha de Mujeres del Condado de Santa Cruz. Traiga su almuerzo y nosotras le invitamos el postre y algo de beber. ¡Celebremos juntas!



Venga y comparta sus ideas, fotos, energía, poesía, arte, e ideas para avanzar el progreso de las mujeres.



POSTRE * DIVERSIÓN * MICROFONO ABIERTO * ARTE * ACTIVISMO



Venga y comparta sus ideas, fotos, energía, poesía, arte, e ideas para avanzar el progreso de las mujeres.



POSTRE * DIVERSIÓN * MICROFONO ABIERTO * ARTE * ACTIVISMO



