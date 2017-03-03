top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$33.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Womyn View other events for the week of 3/ 8/2017
Celebrate Int'l Women's Day in Watsonville
Date Wednesday March 08
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
358 Main St, Watsonville, CA 95076-4602
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz County Women’s Action
THERE ARE TWO LOCATIONS YOU CAN CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY JOIN US AT THE SC LOUDEN CENTER OR AT THE WATSONVILLE PLAZA!

Hosted by: Santa Cruz County Women’s Action and in collaboration with Revoluna for the Watsonville event. ( https://www.facebook.com/LunaRevolution/ )

International Women’s Day is a global celebration of Women’s Economic, Political, and Social Achievements. Meet up with your friends from the Watsonville Rally and Santa Cruz Women’s March. Bring your lunch and we’ll provide the dessert and beverage. Let’s celebrate together!

Come share your ideas - pictures - energy - art - and thoughts for moving forward

DESSERT * FUN * OPEN MIC * ART * ACTIVISM

If you haven’t got a t-shirt or hat yet take a look at our store:
https://store.sccwomensaction.com/ - We will have gear for sale at the event too. All funds raised from sales go to support SCCWA community projects.


*******

El día Internacional de la Mujer es una celebración a nivel mundial de los logros Económicos, Políticos y Sociales de las mujeres. Reúnase con amigas que participaron en la protesta de Watsonville y en la Marcha de Mujeres del Condado de Santa Cruz. Traiga su almuerzo y nosotras le invitamos el postre y algo de beber. ¡Celebremos juntas!

Venga y comparta sus ideas, fotos, energía, poesía, arte, e ideas para avanzar el progreso de las mujeres.

POSTRE * DIVERSIÓN * MICROFONO ABIERTO * ARTE * ACTIVISMO

Venga y comparta sus ideas, fotos, energía, poesía, arte, e ideas para avanzar el progreso de las mujeres.

POSTRE * DIVERSIÓN * MICROFONO ABIERTO * ARTE * ACTIVISMO

Si todavía no tiene una camiseta o gorra, dele un vistazo a nuestra tienda: https://store.sccwomensaction.com/ – También tendremos piezas en venta durante el evento. Todos los fondos son donados a proyectos en la comunidad.
sm_santa_cruz_county_womens_action.jpg
original image (1602x500)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1772637836...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 3:13 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code