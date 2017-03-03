Through its community organizing, coalition building and direct action protests, the South Bay Democratic Socialists of America (SBDSA) is building a broad-based movement fighting for social and economic justice and articulating the values of democratic socialism in the South Bay. Our membership is skyrocketing as increasing numbers of working people and students are sick of corruption as usual. They have come to believe there is a better alternative to capitalism.



Please join us as we plan and develop strategies for future actions and protests. Newcomers are welcome and encouraged!



Democratic socialists belief both the economy and society should be run democratically to meet human needs, not to make profits for a few. DSA is the largest socialist organization in the United States.



