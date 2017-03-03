top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$33.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 3/25/2017
Socialism, Not Barbarism!
Date Saturday March 25
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
San Jose Peace & Justice Center
48 S. 7th Street
San Jose, Ca. 95112
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSouth Bay Democratic Socialists of America
Emailthoughtboy925 [at] yahoo.com
Phone408-499-1595
Through its community organizing, coalition building and direct action protests, the South Bay Democratic Socialists of America (SBDSA) is building a broad-based movement fighting for social and economic justice and articulating the values of democratic socialism in the South Bay. Our membership is skyrocketing as increasing numbers of working people and students are sick of corruption as usual. They have come to believe there is a better alternative to capitalism.

Please join us as we plan and develop strategies for future actions and protests. Newcomers are welcome and encouraged!

Democratic socialists belief both the economy and society should be run democratically to meet human needs, not to make profits for a few. DSA is the largest socialist organization in the United States.
300285_141853702580121_1367318446_n.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/SouthBayDSA/?ref=...
Added to the calendar on Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 1:47 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
§
by South Bay Democratic Socialists of America Friday Mar 3rd, 2017 1:47 AM
sm_sjpc_map.jpg
original image (1366x473)
https://www.facebook.com/SouthBayDSA/?ref=...
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code