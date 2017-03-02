top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$33.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism | Labor & Workers
UCSF Tech Workers And CWA UPTE Unionists Protest Outsourcing Of Public Worker Jobs
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Mar 2nd, 2017 9:28 AM
UCSF tech workers were outsourced to India and H-1B immigrants were used by the UCSF bosses and regents to train their replacements. Workers said that Diane Feinstein and Regents along with the Democratic party which controls California were directly responsible for their outsourcing.
sm_ucsf_tech_workers_and_lawyers.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UCSF Tech Workers And CWA UPTE Unionists Protest Outsourcing Of Public Worker Jobs
https://youtu.be/DQOQiYd0fTo
UCSF tech workers on February 28, 2017 spoke out about the outsourcing of their jobs to India and the use of H-1B immigrant workers to train replacement of their jobs to India. The UC Regents and managers say they will save $30 million over 5 years. Workers also reported that UC managers will receive bonuses from the university for outsourcing their job and saving money. The tech workers who are exempt from union membership were joined by UPTE CWA Local 9119 members who supported their fight against contracting out and outsourcing of many jobs at UCSF.
The workers also discussed the refusal of the Democrats who control the governorship and legislature to opposed the outsourcing. Gavin Newsom is on the Board of Regents yet there was not opposition to the outsourcing. Also Senator Feinstein whose husband Dick Blum on the Regents Board refused to respond to tech workers who wrote to her to get support. The University gets billions of dollars from the Federal government.
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/DQOQiYd0fTo
§UCSF Tech Workers Outsourced
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 2nd, 2017 9:28 AM
sm_ucsf_tech_outsourced2-28-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UCSF tech workers are being outsourced by bosses who will get bonus approved by the UC Regents who are controlled by Democratic governor Jerry Brown. Senator Diane Feinstein was contacted by the workers and her office ignored their requests to support them. Her husband Richard Blum is on the Regents and was involved in getting UC pension funds into funds that he could profit from.
https://youtu.be/DQOQiYd0fTo
§Outsourced UCSF Tech Workers Saying Good By
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 2nd, 2017 9:28 AM
sm_ucsf_it_layed_off_workers_saying_good_by.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Out sourced UCSF tech workers say good bye after some having worked for over 20 years at the University.
https://youtu.be/DQOQiYd0fTo
§UCSF UPTE CWA 9119 Member Lisa Milos Stood With Outsourced Tech Workers
by Labor Video Project Thursday Mar 2nd, 2017 9:28 AM
sm_ucsf_lisa_outsourcing_it_bad_idea.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UPTE CWA UCSF interpreter Lisa Milos supported the tech workers who were being outsourced. UC is also trying to outsource medical interpreters using videos so they can cut costs. This harms the patients and doctors who cannot get professional interpretation using monitors. These jobs have been outsourced to Costa Rica by the UC Regents and bosses.
https://youtu.be/DQOQiYd0fTo
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
Statement To BAAQMD For 3/1/17 Board Meeting By Dr. Larry RoseDr. Larry RoseThursday Mar 2nd, 2017 2:14 PM
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code