From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Far From Gone: A Timeline of NoDAPL and Other Pipeline Resistance and What YOU Can Do by Al Carroll

Thursday Mar 2nd, 2017 7:49 AM

Near the Standing Rock Reservation, the largest camp is now shut down, its members evicted by a heavily militarized force of cops, Border Patrol/US Customs, and National Guard police using armored cars, armed with batons, pistols, AK 47s, AR 15s, and in previous cases used water cannons, tear gas, pepper spray, concussion grenades, and razor wire against peaceful protesters, including elderly.



Yet the struggle is far from over. Do not be discouraged, as the water protectors are not. For they are not going anywhere. This is their homeland being threatened with poisoning. Protests continue at Standing Rock and elsewhere.