Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 3/ 5/2017
What's ahead for Trump's foreign-policy: Syria,, Palestine. etc.
Date Sunday March 05
Time 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
USF, University of San Francisco
McClaren Complex, Golden Gate Ave
(betw Masonic & Parker, near the
Student Union and the Gym)
map at https://goo.gl/maps/uPs3JK3xowJ2
Parking may be difficult: MUNI 5 or 21 advised
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorMichael Lyon
Emailmlyon01 [at] comcast.net
Phone415-215-7575
SF Gray Panthers and friends invite one and all to
THE WORLD ACCORDING TO TRUMP,
U.S. Foreign Policy and the Global Paradigm Shift.
What's ahead for Trump's foreign-policy: Syria,, Palestine. etc.

Sunday, March 5, 1-4 PM
USF, University of San Francisco
McClaren Complex, Golden Gate Ave
(betw Masonic & Parker, near the
Student Union and the Gym)
map at https://goo.gl/maps/uPs3JK3xowJ2
Parking may be difficult: MUNI 5 or 21 advised

Speakers:

Stephen Zunes: University of SF Professor of Politics and International Studies and
Global Peace and Conflict Studies, coordinator of the program on Middle Eastern Studies, senior policy analyst for Foreign Policy in Focus, author of Tinderbox

Reese Erlich: Freelance foreign correspondent and author of five books on foreign policy, including Inside Syria: the Backstory of Their Civil War and What the World Can Expect (forward by Noam Chomsky), journalist for CBS and National Public Radio, author of The Six Most Common Middle East Conspiracy Theories.

Andrej Grubacic: Professor and Chair of the Dept of Anthropology and Social Change, CIIS - SF, author of Living at the Edges of Capitalism : Adventures in Exile and Mutual Aid (UC Press)

John Trasving: Dean of USF Law School, specializing in civil rights, voting rights, immigration policy, worker rights and education, MALDEF Director, and HUD Deputy Director under Clinton and Obama. He successively obtained legal refugee status for 80 Central American youth during last year's crisis, who are now in SF public schools, and will talk about immigration policy under Trump.

George Wright: Professor Emeritus from the Department of Political Science at California State University, Chico. He received his Ph.D from the Department of Politics at the University of Leeds in 1987.

Please forward to interested persons, co-sponsors welcome. Phone 415-215-7575 or email mlyon01 [at] comcast.net.
