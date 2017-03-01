top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$33.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 3/ 3/2017
Dye/Resist, a new textile work by A Bond // art opening at SubRosa
Date Friday March 03
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave (downtown Santa Cruz)
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorSubRosa
Dye/Resist, a new textile work by A Bond, was made by thinking and feeling through processes of feminized labor made invisible and isolated by a variety of conditions: gender, age, disability, anxiety, depression, PTSD, poverty and precarity in general. To effect a similar kind of negation, the artist submerged a previously bright, colorful, floral patchwork piece into a black dye bath. All the contrast negated, the marks of painstaking work that produced it rendered barely perceivable. What remains are traces, tiny sites of resistance where form emerges on an otherwise monochromatic landscape of shadowy textures and hues.

A Bond is an artist with a background in music, craft and fashion, drawing from the deep influence of DIY punk, queer feminisms and magick.

So come to SubRosa Friday March 3rd, 6-9pm for the art opening, and make an evening of being in the company of inspiring art and good folk. Art and creative expression is an important part of engaging in these times! https://www.facebook.com/events/398014957233415/

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space, a place to meet others and challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. We strive to create a vibrant environment for events, classes, meetings, organizing, performance, art, studying and more. SubRosa also offers radical literature for sale, and houses the Anarchist Lending Library. We welcome folks to join us in fostering an environment free from coercion, sexism, homophobia, racism, and other hierarchies. http://www.subrosaproject.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/subrosaproject
sm_3-3-17.jpg
original image (720x720)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017 10:13 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code