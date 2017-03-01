From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 3/ 3/2017

Dye/Resist, a new textile work by A Bond // art opening at SubRosa Date Friday March 03 Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Location Details SubRosa, 703 Pacific Ave (downtown Santa Cruz) Event Type Other Organizer/Author SubRosa



A Bond is an artist with a background in music, craft and fashion, drawing from the deep influence of DIY punk, queer feminisms and magick.



So come to SubRosa Friday March 3rd, 6-9pm for the art opening, and make an evening of being in the company of inspiring art and good folk. Art and creative expression is an important part of engaging in these times!



SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space, a place to meet others and challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. We strive to create a vibrant environment for events, classes, meetings, organizing, performance, art, studying and more. SubRosa also offers radical literature for sale, and houses the Anarchist Lending Library. We welcome folks to join us in fostering an environment free from coercion, sexism, homophobia, racism, and other hierarchies. Dye/Resist, a new textile work by A Bond, was made by thinking and feeling through processes of feminized labor made invisible and isolated by a variety of conditions: gender, age, disability, anxiety, depression, PTSD, poverty and precarity in general. To effect a similar kind of negation, the artist submerged a previously bright, colorful, floral patchwork piece into a black dye bath. All the contrast negated, the marks of painstaking work that produced it rendered barely perceivable. What remains are traces, tiny sites of resistance where form emerges on an otherwise monochromatic landscape of shadowy textures and hues.A Bond is an artist with a background in music, craft and fashion, drawing from the deep influence of DIY punk, queer feminisms and magick.So come to SubRosa Friday March 3rd, 6-9pm for the art opening, and make an evening of being in the company of inspiring art and good folk. Art and creative expression is an important part of engaging in these times! https://www.facebook.com/events/398014957233415/ @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@SubRosa is a collectively run anarchist community space, a place to meet others and challenge our assumptions and act on our passions. We strive to create a vibrant environment for events, classes, meetings, organizing, performance, art, studying and more. SubRosa also offers radical literature for sale, and houses the Anarchist Lending Library. We welcome folks to join us in fostering an environment free from coercion, sexism, homophobia, racism, and other hierarchies. http://www.subrosaproject.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/subrosaproject

