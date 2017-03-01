top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stir it Up on KFCF 88.1 FM featuring Daniel O’connell and Judy Hess
by Mike Rhodes (mikerhodes [at] comcast.net)
Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017 8:25 PM
Alternative, independent radio for the Central Valley - KFCF 88.1 FM. This is the Stir it Up show, heard on Wednesday, March 1. 24:15 minute audio
sm_img_0227.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Stir it Up radio show on KFCF 88.1 FM featured Daniel O’connell with the Central Valley Partnership and Judy Hess with Progressive Democrats of America (PDA). O’connell talked about the importance and challenges of building a labor/community alliance in support of social and economic justice and invited listeners to the groups Saint Patrick’s Day event (see flier below). Hess spoke about PDA’s work locally, their effort nationally in support of Bernie Sanders and what progressives can do to get involved.

Pam Whalen is the host of Stir it Up, which is heard on the first Wednesday of every month.
http://www.kfcf.org
§24:15 minute audio
by Mike Rhodes Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017 8:25 PM
Listen now:
Copy the code below to embed this audio into a web page:
Download Audio (46.9mb)
http://www.kfcf.org
§Saint Patrick's Day event
by Mike Rhodes Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017 8:25 PM
A fundraiser for the Central Valley Partnership.
http://www.kfcf.org
