Stir it Up on KFCF 88.1 FM featuring Daniel O’connell and Judy Hess mikerhodes [at] comcast.net)

Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017 8:25 PM by Mike Rhodes

Alternative, independent radio for the Central Valley - KFCF 88.1 FM. This is the Stir it Up show, heard on Wednesday, March 1. 24:15 minute audio

The Stir it Up radio show on KFCF 88.1 FM featured Daniel O’connell with the Central Valley Partnership and Judy Hess with Progressive Democrats of America (PDA). O’connell talked about the importance and challenges of building a labor/community alliance in support of social and economic justice and invited listeners to the groups Saint Patrick’s Day event (see flier below). Hess spoke about PDA’s work locally, their effort nationally in support of Bernie Sanders and what progressives can do to get involved.



Pam Whalen is the host of Stir it Up, which is heard on the first Wednesday of every month.