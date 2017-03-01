PROTEST AND BOYCOTT GRANITE CONSTRUCTION!!!



Granite Construction is one of the top three bidders to build Trump's border wall. This is a slap in the face of Watsonville. We are an immigrant community and Sanctuary City and as such demand respect! DEMAND GRANITE CONSTRUCTION RESCIND THEIR BID OR FACE A BOYCOTT CAMPAIGN AGAINST THEM!



Tuesday, March 7th, at 4 pm at their headquarters. 585 W. Beach St, Watsonville. JOIN US!



¡PROTESTA Y BOYCOTT GRANITE CONSTRUCTION!!! Granite Construction es uno de los tres licitadores para construir la pared de la frontera de Trump. Esto es un insulto a la comunidad de Watsonville. Somos una comunidad de inmigrantes, una Ciudad Santuario, y como tal exigimos respeto! DEMANDAMOS QUE GRANITE CONSTRUCTION RESCINDE SU OFERTA O SE VA HACER UNA CAMPAÑA CONTRA ELLOS! Martes, 7 de marzo, a las 4 pm. 585 W. Playa St, Watsonville. ¡ÚNETE A LA CAUSA!



Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017