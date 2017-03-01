From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Walls, No Borders: Boycott Granite Construction
|
Date
|
Tuesday March 07
|
Time
|
4:00 PM
-
10:00 PM
|
Location Details
|
Grand Mortgage Associates Granite Construction Company
585 W Beach St, Watsonville, California 95076
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Watsonville Brown Berets
|
PROTEST AND BOYCOTT GRANITE CONSTRUCTION!!!
Granite Construction is one of the top three bidders to build Trump's border wall. This is a slap in the face of Watsonville. We are an immigrant community and Sanctuary City and as such demand respect! DEMAND GRANITE CONSTRUCTION RESCIND THEIR BID OR FACE A BOYCOTT CAMPAIGN AGAINST THEM!
Tuesday, March 7th, at 4 pm at their headquarters. 585 W. Beach St, Watsonville. JOIN US!
¡PROTESTA Y BOYCOTT GRANITE CONSTRUCTION!!! Granite Construction es uno de los tres licitadores para construir la pared de la frontera de Trump. Esto es un insulto a la comunidad de Watsonville. Somos una comunidad de inmigrantes, una Ciudad Santuario, y como tal exigimos respeto! DEMANDAMOS QUE GRANITE CONSTRUCTION RESCINDE SU OFERTA O SE VA HACER UNA CAMPAÑA CONTRA ELLOS! Martes, 7 de marzo, a las 4 pm. 585 W. Playa St, Watsonville. ¡ÚNETE A LA CAUSA!