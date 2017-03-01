top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay | Womyn
Liberated Lens Dark Comedy Night: Squirrel and other short films
Date Sunday March 19
Time 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
Oakland Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorLiberated Lens Collective
Liberated Lens Film Collective presents a dark night of comedy shorts:

An evening of comedy shorts by filmmaker Thalia Drori Ramirez and Cineastas de Granada.

"Squirrel," Ramirez' latest film, features Dani Kadar as a mother who's life spins out of control when she promises her son that she'll get an evil cop fired who pepper-sprayed a baby squirrel. A dark comedy about living with male violence.

"Little Miss Potentiality," a comedy in which a woman tries to get her novel published without selling out.

"El Escuadron de Condones," a comedy about a "Condom Squad" by the students of Cineastas de Granada, a video production program Ramirez founded for teen girls in Granada, Nicaragua.


A discussion with the filmmaker will follow the screening.


$5 suggested donation. Nobody turned away for lack of funds.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Films start at 7pm

free popcorn!
Download Video (50.6mb)
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017 6:14 PM
flyer
by Liberated Lens Collective Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017 6:14 PM
sm_squirrel_flyer.jpg
original image (3300x2550)
Add Your Comments
