Liberated Lens Film Collective presents a dark night of comedy shorts:



An evening of comedy shorts by filmmaker Thalia Drori Ramirez and Cineastas de Granada.



"Squirrel," Ramirez' latest film, features Dani Kadar as a mother who's life spins out of control when she promises her son that she'll get an evil cop fired who pepper-sprayed a baby squirrel. A dark comedy about living with male violence.



"Little Miss Potentiality," a comedy in which a woman tries to get her novel published without selling out.



"El Escuadron de Condones," a comedy about a "Condom Squad" by the students of Cineastas de Granada, a video production program Ramirez founded for teen girls in Granada, Nicaragua.





A discussion with the filmmaker will follow the screening.





$5 suggested donation. Nobody turned away for lack of funds.



Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Films start at 7pm



free popcorn!



Download Video (50.6mb) <video style="max-width: 800px;" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/03/01/squirrel4preview_on_vimeo.mp4_600_.png" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/03/01/squirrel4preview_on_vimeo.mp4" type="video/mp4" /><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/03/01/squirrel4preview_on_vimeo.mp4" title="download video: squirrel4preview_on_vimeo..."><br/><span class="video-thumbnail"><img src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2017/03/01/squirrel4preview_on_vimeo.mp4_600_.png" border="0" /></span><br/>Download Video</a> (50.6mb)</video>

Download Video (50.6mb) Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017 6:14 PM