Liberated Lens Dark Comedy Night: Squirrel and other short films
Date
Sunday March 19
Time
6:30 PM
9:30 PM
Location Details
Oakland Omni Commons
4799 Shattuck Ave
Event Type
Screening
|Liberated Lens Collective
Liberated Lens Film Collective presents a dark night of comedy shorts:
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017 6:14 PM
An evening of comedy shorts by filmmaker Thalia Drori Ramirez and Cineastas de Granada.
"Squirrel," Ramirez' latest film, features Dani Kadar as a mother who's life spins out of control when she promises her son that she'll get an evil cop fired who pepper-sprayed a baby squirrel. A dark comedy about living with male violence.
"Little Miss Potentiality," a comedy in which a woman tries to get her novel published without selling out.
"El Escuadron de Condones," a comedy about a "Condom Squad" by the students of Cineastas de Granada, a video production program Ramirez founded for teen girls in Granada, Nicaragua.
A discussion with the filmmaker will follow the screening.
$5 suggested donation. Nobody turned away for lack of funds.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Films start at 7pm
free popcorn!