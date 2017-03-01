top
View other events for the week of 3/11/2017
Commemorating the Watsonville Canning Strike - 30 years
Date Saturday March 11
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details
Watsonville Public Library, 275 Main St, Watsonville CA 2nd floor meeting room
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSusan Renison
The Watsonville Canning Strike 1985-87 was settled 30 years ago this coming March 11. It was a long and difficult and amazing time that longtime residents will well remember - and for those of us who are newer to the area, it brought up issues not only of economic justice but social justice as well.

"It was a deep lesson in the power of unified action," says author Frank Bardacke. The strike empowered the Latino community and influenced the Supreme Court's decision in 1988 which mandated Watsonville's District Elections that enabled the Latino community to be formally represented in City Government in numbers commiserate with their demographic presence in town. While there were many divisions between folks about how to best handle the complicated situations, the strike is an inspiring reminder of the courage, persistence, intelligence and leadership of women!

● Everyone is welcome! ● Share memories and appreciations with others who participated. ●See old friends. ● Celebrate! ● Come prepared to learn and ask questions. ●Connect with strikers and others who are an important part of Watsonville history. ●See an unfinished documentary (narrated in part by Mayor Oscar Rios) and meet Eddie Wong, film maker. ● Sing labor songs including Fidelia Carrisoza's corrido, have refreshments. PRESENTED IN SPANISH AND ENGLISH

Two more events: March 18 Saturday at the Watsonville Library - Jon Silver presents his award wining documentary "Watsonville on Strike"; March 25 Saturday at the Watsonville Library - Peter Shapiro presents his new book "Song of the Stubborn One Thousand: The Watsonville Canning Strike 1985-87"
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017 5:41 PM
