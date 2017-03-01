From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: International | Government & Elections Puerto Rico Governor Releases New Fiscal Plan by Greg Williams

Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017 10:07 AM Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rosselló released a new fiscal plan that seeks to balance the island's budget by 2019.



“The crisis in Puerto Rico is getting worse and the debt restructuring process must move forward more quickly,” commented Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development organization Jubilee USA. LeCompte testified before Puerto Rico's oversight board last November. "Puerto Rico's oversight board has pushed for a nearly 80% debt reduction. The island needs this debt relief as soon as possible.”



The PROMESA legislation also established the Congressional Task Force on Economic Growth in Puerto Rico to examine potential changes to US law to assist Puerto Rico. The task force, composed of eight Members of Congress, released recommendations in December. Congress has not yet acted on the recommendations that would provide medicare funding and at least 3 billion dollars in child tax benefits for the people of the beleaguered island.



"Congress still has a role to play in resolving this crisis," stated LeCompte, whose organization has met with more than 50 Members of Congress on the recommendations. "Congress must enact these bipartisan recommendations that give American citizens living in Puerto Rico the same benefits that Americans receive who live in the states."



Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 650 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people.

