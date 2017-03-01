top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$33.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Government & Elections
Puerto Rico Governor Releases New Fiscal Plan
by Greg Williams
Wednesday Mar 1st, 2017 10:07 AM
Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rosselló released a new fiscal plan that seeks to balance the island's budget by 2019.
Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rosselló released a new fiscal plan that seeks to balance the island's budget by 2019. Last summer the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (PROMESA) became law. PROMESA requires the island's government to submit a fiscal plan to an economic oversight board for approval. The Rosselló plan aims to reduce the government's operating deficit through budget cuts and increased revenue collection.

“The crisis in Puerto Rico is getting worse and the debt restructuring process must move forward more quickly,” commented Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development organization Jubilee USA. LeCompte testified before Puerto Rico's oversight board last November. "Puerto Rico's oversight board has pushed for a nearly 80% debt reduction. The island needs this debt relief as soon as possible.”

The PROMESA legislation also established the Congressional Task Force on Economic Growth in Puerto Rico to examine potential changes to US law to assist Puerto Rico. The task force, composed of eight Members of Congress, released recommendations in December. Congress has not yet acted on the recommendations that would provide medicare funding and at least 3 billion dollars in child tax benefits for the people of the beleaguered island.

"Congress still has a role to play in resolving this crisis," stated LeCompte, whose organization has met with more than 50 Members of Congress on the recommendations. "Congress must enact these bipartisan recommendations that give American citizens living in Puerto Rico the same benefits that Americans receive who live in the states."

Jubilee USA Network is an alliance of more than 75 US organizations and 650 faith communities working with 50 Jubilee global partners. Jubilee USA builds an economy that serves, protects and promotes the participation of the most vulnerable. Jubilee USA wins critical global financial reforms and won more than $130 billion in debt relief to benefit the world's poorest people. http://www.jubileeusa.org
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code