From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 3/ 5/2017

In the Spirit of Alexandra Kollontai: Socialism, IWD, and the Russian Revolution Date Sunday March 05 Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM Location Details Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library

6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.) Event Type Speaker Organizer/Author Eugene E. Ruyle Email cuyleruyle [at] mac.com Phone 510-332-3865



In the Spirit of Alexandra Kollontai

Socialism, International Women’s Day, and the Russia Revolution



As Alexandra Kollontai noted, International Women’s Day is not a special day for women alone, it is a historic and memorable day for the workers and peasants of the whole world. On this day in 1917, the Russian women raised the torch of proletarian revolution and set the world on fire. With the Russian revolution and the Soviet Union and women gained full legal equality and benefits still unknown in the imperialist West. And so, working women’s day is a double celebration for us.

Our speaker, Eugene E Ruyle, independent Marxist and author of Rethinking Marxist Anthropology, will discuss the historical and contemporary significance of March 8, 1917 and 2017. Gwen “GG” Winter will also discuss her experiences in Soviet Russia in 1983-89.



Sun, March 5, 2017: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm

Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library

6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)



FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML



About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.



For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,

Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email:

For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org

Sunday Morning at the Marxist LibraryIn the Spirit of Alexandra KollontaiSocialism, International Women’s Day, and the Russia RevolutionAs Alexandra Kollontai noted, International Women’s Day is not a special day for women alone, it is a historic and memorable day for the workers and peasants of the whole world. On this day in 1917, the Russian women raised the torch of proletarian revolution and set the world on fire. With the Russian revolution and the Soviet Union and women gained full legal equality and benefits still unknown in the imperialist West. And so, working women’s day is a double celebration for us.Our speaker, Eugene E Ruyle, independent Marxist and author of Rethinking Marxist Anthropology, will discuss the historical and contemporary significance of March 8, 1917 and 2017. Gwen “GG” Winter will also discuss her experiences in Soviet Russia in 1983-89.Sun, March 5, 2017: 10:30 am to 12:30 pmNiebyl-Proctor Marxist Library6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPMLAbout Sunday Morning at the Marxist LibraryA weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org



Download PDF (296.6kb)

http://ICSSmarx.com For more event information: Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 28th, 2017 6:20 PM Import this event into your personal calendar.

