top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$33.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 3/ 5/2017
In the Spirit of Alexandra Kollontai: Socialism, IWD, and the Russian Revolution
Date Sunday March 05
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Location Details
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEugene E. Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

In the Spirit of Alexandra Kollontai
Socialism, International Women’s Day, and the Russia Revolution

As Alexandra Kollontai noted, International Women’s Day is not a special day for women alone, it is a historic and memorable day for the workers and peasants of the whole world. On this day in 1917, the Russian women raised the torch of proletarian revolution and set the world on fire. With the Russian revolution and the Soviet Union and women gained full legal equality and benefits still unknown in the imperialist West. And so, working women’s day is a double celebration for us.
Our speaker, Eugene E Ruyle, independent Marxist and author of Rethinking Marxist Anthropology, will discuss the historical and contemporary significance of March 8, 1917 and 2017. Gwen “GG” Winter will also discuss her experiences in Soviet Russia in 1983-89.

Sun, March 5, 2017: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)

FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to NPML

About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.

For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org
icss-fly-2017-03-04-kollontai.png.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (296.6kb)
For more event information:
http://ICSSmarx.com
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Feb 28th, 2017 6:20 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code