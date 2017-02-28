top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
UCSF Trump Voter Layed Off In UC Outsourcing Of Tech Jobs "Enough Is Enough"
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Feb 28th, 2017 4:55 PM
UCSF Tech workers talk about their layoff. One worker talks about why he voted for Trump and the role of the Democratic party politicians that control California.
sm_ucsf_tech_outsourced2-28-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UCSF tech worker Kurt Ho talks about his disillusionment with the Democratic party which controls the governor, legislature and most of the UC regents who run the UC system. Kurt Ho talks about why he voted for Trump and what workers face in the United States. Senator Diane Feinstein's husband Richard Blum is also on the UC Board of Regents. Also layed off tech worker Robert Harrison talks about what is facing young people in the US and also the role of Democratic party politicians like Gavin Newsom who is running for governor of California. Newsom and other Democratic politicians on the Regents board refused to stand up for the outsourced tech workers at UCSF.
Additional media:
http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/02/28/on-their-final-day-of-work-ucsf-tech-workers-protest-outsourcing/
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
lvpsf(at)labornet.org
https://youtu.be/GIX-UjvksVg
§Tech Worker Robert Harrison Talks About The Future of Workers & Youth
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Feb 28th, 2017 4:55 PM
sm_ucsf_tech_layoff_harrison_robert2-28-17.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Robert Harrison who is a layed off tech worker who talks about the affect on his family and also the role of the Democratic politicians like Gavin Newsom who are on the board of the Regents.
https://youtu.be/GIX-UjvksVg
§Outsourcing is Not A UC Value
by Labor Video Project Tuesday Feb 28th, 2017 4:55 PM
sm_ucsf_tech_outsourcing_values.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The privatization and corporatization of UC is affected the workers, students and public.
https://youtu.be/GIX-UjvksVg
Only Viable Pro-Labor Parties: Peace & Freedom and Green PartyRegister Peace & Freedom or GreenTuesday Feb 28th, 2017 8:20 PM
