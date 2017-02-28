top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
health/housing
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$25.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | U.S. | Government & Elections | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons
Santa Cruz Raid Scandal Underscores Need for CA Values Act
by via ACLU of Northern California
Tuesday Feb 28th, 2017 4:39 AM
In response to recent revelations that ICE lied to local officials in Santa Cruz regarding recent raids, the following organizations - ACLU of California, Advancing Justice - California, the California Immigrant Policy Center, and PICO California - issued the statement below:
ice_police.jpg
The lessons of the raid scandal are clear. First, the public must always question the Trump administration's "official story," which all too often ultimately relies on scapegoating and misinformation to further an extreme political agenda.

Second, DHS and ICE have surpassed any remaining bounds of decency, undermining community trust in any institution entangled with them. The agencies executing mass deportations and profiling are simply not appropriate partners for any local government in California. For many years, our groups have criticized these agencies' ample record of deceit, secrecy, and abuse. Yet a recent series of profoundly disturbing events - from this deception to CBP's interference in a domestic flight - are undeniable proof that these agencies have fallen to a shocking new low.

Finally, we must all question narratives that demonize, criminalize, and scapegoat vulnerable communities. The fact that a person who happens to be an immigrant has a record, even a "serious" one, does not mean that person ceases to be a human being. In the nation that incarcerates more people than any other on earth through a justice system wrought with racial and class disparities, we must seek to uphold, not trample, our common humanity. We must seek solutions that advance our values of rehabilitation and transformation.

For all of the reasons above, our leaders must pass the CA Values Act, SB 54, by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León. To ensure that no local or state resources will fuel mass deportations is a starting point, not an end point, to address the vast civil liberties crisis DHS is prepared to unleash.


California Values Act (SB 54)
https://www.aclunc.org/our-work/legislation/california-values-act-sb-54


https://www.aclunc.org/news/santa-cruz-raid-scandal-underscores-need-ca-values-act

ACLU of Northern California
https://www.aclunc.org/
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code